Santosh Trophy: Bengal blanks Rajasthan to enter semifinals

West Bengal overcame an indifferent start to blank Rajasthan 3-0 and enter the semifinals of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship at the Kottappadi Football stadium here on Sunday.

Bengal finished second in Group A, behind Kerala.

It met unexpected resistance from Rajasthan, which managed to keep a blank sheet in the first half. But Bengal came out blazing in the second half to break Rajasthan’s resilience and notch up its third win.

Fardin Ali Molla (46’, 60’) and Sujit Singh (80’) scored the goals.

ALSO READ - Manipur blanks Karnataka to enter semis

Bengal earned numerous chances in the first half but its strikers misfired and squandered all of them.

The team scored from its first offensive move in the second half. The goal came through a penalty when Rajasthan defender Lakshya Dev Singh tripped Dilip Orawan inside the box. Fardin Ali Molla made no mistake from the spot kick to put Bengal ahead in the 46th minute. Bengal increased the lead in the 60th minute when Fardin volleyed home a rebound after Rajasthan goalkeeper Gajraj Singh blocked the first shot taken by Sujit Singh.

However, Sujit Singh couldn’t be denied a deserving goal when he crashed a left-footed volley from top of the box into the far post to complete the tally in the 80th minute.