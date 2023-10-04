MagazineBuy Print

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal LIVE: BFC v EBFC, Starting XI, Sunil Chhetri starts for BFC, ISL 2023-24 updates

BFC vs EBFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League match between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal in the 2023-24 season from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Oct 04, 2023 19:26 IST

Team Sportstar
The East Bengal team in practise before the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The East Bengal team in practise before the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The East Bengal team in practise before the Indian Super League match against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal, being played at the Yuva Bharati Kriranagan in Kolkata.

  • October 04, 2023 19:16
    East Bengal’s starting line-up!
  • October 04, 2023 19:04
    Bengaluru FC starting line-up!
  • October 04, 2023 18:22
    Match Preview

    East Bengal will look to continue its winning momentum when its coach Carles Cuadrat gears up to face his former side, Bengaluru FC, in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

    The red-and-gold brigade rode on a free-kick goal by Cleiton Silva to find its first win in the league against ISL 2021-22 winner, Hyderabad FC – its first-ever win against the Nizams.

    Cuadrat, who won the ISL title with Bengaluru FC – its only title so far – has now shifted allegiance to the Kolkata-based side, which ended as the runner-up in the Durand Cup 2023.

    Bengaluru FC, which finished as the runner-up last season, has had an unimpressive start this season.

    Playing without its captain Sunil Chhetri – who was with the Indian team at the Asian Games – it has lost both its games, losing to Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, respectively.

    The two sides have 12 times since 2015, including six times in the ISL. In the ISL as well as overall, East Bengal has the upper hand, winning six matches and drawing one.

    In the last season, only two sides had completed a league double over Bengaluru FC – EBFC was one of them.

