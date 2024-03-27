MagazineBuy Print

Bijay Chhetri becomes first Indian footballer to sign for Latin American club after joining Colon FC

The 22-year-old Bijay from Manipur began his footballing career with Shillong Lajong in 2016 and made his senior appearance with Indian Arrows in 2018.

Published : Mar 27, 2024 16:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Chhetri has played for clubs like Chennai City, Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan before joining CFC this season.
FILE PHOTO: Chhetri has played for clubs like Chennai City, Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan before joining CFC this season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Indian defender Bijay Chhetri has joined Uruguayan football club Colon FC on loan until the year-end, his Indian Super League (ISL) club Chennaiyin FC said on Wednesday.

Chhetri thus became the first Indian footballer to sign for a Latin American club.

Colon is based in Montevideo, while the club competes in Segunda División Professional (second division) of the country, where it is currently placed third on the Group B league table.

ALSO READ | Soccer Safari: Former India footballers Vineeth and Rino’s nationwide talent expedition holds promise of a brighter future

“I feel so excited to get this opportunity for the new challenge in my professional career. I hope to put in good performances to enhance my game, repay the trust shown in me by Colon FC and to keep the Indian flag flying high,” Bijay said.

“I am very well aware that if I do well, it can pave the way for future Indian players also to move abroad into these markets.”

The 22-year-old Bijay from Manipur began his footballing career with Shillong Lajong in 2016 and made his senior appearance with Indian Arrows in 2018.

Since then, he has played for clubs like Chennai City, Real Kashmir and Sreenidi Deccan before joining CFC this season, his maiden ISL club.

Wishing Bijay luck on his move to Colon, CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, “We are extremely proud to see Bijay make his way to one of the world’s biggest football nations. Uruguay are forever etched in the game’s history, with four stars on their chest as winners of two Olympic gold medals in 1924 and 1928, the first World Cup in 1930, and then repeating in Brazil in 1950. And, Colon Futbol Club are part of that heritage; founded even before the first World Cup. I wish Bijay the very best, and we are all hoping for his success as he makes history as the first Indian player to secure a contract with a Latin American club.”

