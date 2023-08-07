Durand Cup 2023: Manolo Marquez hopes to open FC Goa chapter with a win against Shillong Lajong

Indian Super League side FC Goa will kick-off its Durand Cup campaign against Shillong Lajong in the group D match here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

Shillong suffered a 4-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC in its first match.

Although the 25-member squad announced by the Gaurs under Head Coach Manolo Marquez has enough firepower to dislodge the best in India on its day, it will still be wary of a Shillong side who will be desperate to avoid an early exit.

“We want to win the Durand Cup and start our league campaign on a strong note. Playing as many games as possible, qualifying for the semi-finals or the finals and so on will benefit us greatly,” Marquez, the master-tactician explained ahead of the match.

Besides Moroccan Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs will also have exciting young Indian attacking talent like Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar to watch out for - two names having pleasant memories of this tournament.

Lajong on the other hand will hope that the kind of intensity that crept into its game against the Highlanders after the introduction of players like Phrangki Buam, can be maintained from the beginning if it hopes to get anything out of the match.