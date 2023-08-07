MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023: Manolo Marquez hopes to open FC Goa chapter with a win against Shillong Lajong

Besides Moroccan Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs will also have exciting young Indian attacking talent like Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar to watch out for in the Durand Cup.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 22:55 IST , GUWAHATI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Noah Sadaoui, who impressed with of FC Goa in the Indian Super League last season, will look to continue the same in the Durand Cup 2023.
Noah Sadaoui, who impressed with of FC Goa in the Indian Super League last season, will look to continue the same in the Durand Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Noah Sadaoui, who impressed with of FC Goa in the Indian Super League last season, will look to continue the same in the Durand Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Indian Super League side FC Goa will kick-off its Durand Cup campaign against Shillong Lajong in the group D match here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Tuesday.

Shillong suffered a 4-0 defeat against NorthEast United FC in its first match.

Although the 25-member squad announced by the Gaurs under Head Coach Manolo Marquez has enough firepower to dislodge the best in India on its day, it will still be wary of a Shillong side who will be desperate to avoid an early exit.

“We want to win the Durand Cup and start our league campaign on a strong note. Playing as many games as possible, qualifying for the semi-finals or the finals and so on will benefit us greatly,” Marquez, the master-tactician explained ahead of the match.

Besides Moroccan Noah Sadaoui, the Gaurs will also have exciting young Indian attacking talent like Muhammed Nemil and Devendra Murgaokar to watch out for - two names having pleasant memories of this tournament.

Lajong on the other hand will hope that the kind of intensity that crept into its game against the Highlanders after the introduction of players like Phrangki Buam, can be maintained from the beginning if it hopes to get anything out of the match.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Manolo Marquez hopes to open FC Goa chapter with a win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition
    PTI
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India on top after matchday 4, Pakistan moves 4th after China win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Manolo Marquez hopes to open FC Goa chapter with a win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City looks to continue winning momentum against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: ISL champ Mohun Bagan SG gets the better of I-League winner Punjab FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. MBSG 2 - 0 PFC Highlights, Durand Cup 2023: Melroy own goal, Boumous strike take Mohun Bagan top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Punjab FC hopes to upset ISL winner Mohun Bagan in opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 HIGHLIGHTS: India, Malaysia book semifinal spots, Pakistan beats China 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Manolo Marquez hopes to open FC Goa chapter with a win against Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Selection policy “fair and transparent”, says BFI in reply filed in HC on boxers’ petition
    PTI
  4. FIDE World Cup: Vidit, Harika and Nihal win tiebreak, join others in round four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Points Table: India on top after matchday 4, Pakistan moves 4th after China win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment