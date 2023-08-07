Liton Shil scored and was later sent off as Indian Army beat Odisha FC by a solitary goal in a Durand Cup Group F match on Monday.

Shil’s 42nd-minute goal proved to be enough for Indian Army to clinch victory against the ISL side.

Indian Army started the game on the front foot and it could have bagged an early goal if an unmarked Rahul Ramakrishnan could have found the target from a cutback from right winger L Deepak Singh.

Indian Army continued to press hard with Christopher Kamei’s shot being saved by Odisha keeper Niraj Kumar.

Just three minutes before half-time, Samir Murmu played a through ball for centre forward Shil who ran past two defenders and finished expertly to give the Indian Army side the lead.

Indian Army was reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute as goal scorer Shil was shown a straight red card for a clumsy foul on Odisha defender Tankadhar Bag.

In the final moments, Odisha piled on the pressure, but the experienced Army men saw off the dangers to open its campaign with a win.