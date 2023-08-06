Super Cup champions Odisha FC will take on Indian Army FT in the first group F match of the Durand Cup here at Sports Authority of India stadium on Monday.

Indian Army is coming into the tournament with a combination of Army Red and Army Green players - teams that earlier used to play as separately.

“We are a set team and this year we are stronger than last time as we have made a team combining both the Army Red and Green teams. So, we have the best of both. We are hopeful of winning tomorrow,” said captain Babindra Malla Thakuri in a pre-game conversation.

He added, “Kokrajhar is a sporting place. We are happy to see the crowd excitement for Football in this place. We will give our best against Odisha.”

RELATED DURAND CUP INFORMATION:

Last year’s quarterfinalist, Odisha, has announced a 22-member squad under Head Coach Amit Rana, comprising home-grown talent from the state. It has been having its most successful season yet and would surely like to extend that run.

“Our preparation has been relentless, our focus unwavering,” said team captain Rakesh Oram.

Coach Rana also looked ahead eagerly to the game saying, “As we step onto the field for our first match, we’re excited to showcase the hard work and dedication that our team has put in. We’re focused on giving our best performance and embracing the challenges that come our way.”

However, the going will not be easy for them as Army teams are known to play some gritty football and have caused issues or turned tables on many established sides before.

“This time we have only one thought in mind to just to win every match. Neither we are thinking to draw nor to give our best. Our one thought is just to win every match. We will win our group stage and reach quarter final that is ultimate aim.” said Army head coach Antony Ramesh.

He also expressed pride in the fact that the Indian Army was conducting tournament so successfully with two foreign teams playing this year and hoped the tournament will grow fantastically as years went by.

With Rajasthan United and Bodoland FC also in the Group, this looks to be one of the most open groups in this edition of the Durand Cup.