Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City

The Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw took place on Tuesday as the group stages ended with Bengaluru FC clinching a 2-0 win against Group C topper Gokulam Kerala.

Both Kolkata giants have been paired with tough opponents with Group A topper Emami East Bengal will face Gokulam, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Group B topper Mumbai City FC.

2021 champion FC Goa has been paired with Chennaiyin FC.