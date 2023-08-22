MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City

Both Kolkata giants have been paired with tough opponents with Group A topper Emami East Bengal will face Gokulam, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Group B topper Mumbai City FC.

Published : Aug 22, 2023 22:54 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Durand Cup quarterfinals will start from August 24.
The Durand Cup quarterfinals will start from August 24. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

The Durand Cup quarterfinals will start from August 24. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw took place on Tuesday as the group stages ended with Bengaluru FC clinching a 2-0 win against Group C topper Gokulam Kerala.

Both Kolkata giants have been paired with tough opponents with Group A topper Emami East Bengal will face Gokulam, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will face Group B topper Mumbai City FC.

2021 champion FC Goa has been paired with Chennaiyin FC.

Full list of Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal matches
August 24: NorthEast United FC vs Indian Army FT (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)
August 25: Emami East Bengal FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)
August 26: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati)
August 27: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC (Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata)
**All matches start at 6 pm.

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

East Bengal /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Match underway; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji finishes 29th overall in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar seventh in men’s 800m heat one
    Team Sportstar
  4. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup set to return to Chennai after four years
    Nigamanth P
  5. MBSG 3 - 1 ALD, Highlights, AFC Cup Playoff: Mohun Bagan secures AFC cup group stage place with win over Abahani Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan SG beats Abahani Dhaka to secure AFC Cup group stage spot
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Hyderabad, Bengaluru finish group stages with a win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why is Mumbai City FC not playing its AFC Champions League home games in Mumbai?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Why did Bengaluru FC’s Robin Yadav hold up jersey No. 35 after scoring against Gokulam Kerala?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023 quarterfinal draw: East Bengal paired with Gokulam, Mohun Bagan SG to face Mumbai City
    Team Sportstar
  2. Al-Nassr vs Shabab Al-Ahli LIVE score, AFC Champions League updates: Match underway; Ronaldo starts
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Athletics Championships 2023, Day Four Live Updates: Jyothi Yarraji finishes 29th overall in 100m hurdles heats, Krishan Kumar seventh in men’s 800m heat one
    Team Sportstar
  4. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup set to return to Chennai after four years
    Nigamanth P
  5. MBSG 3 - 1 ALD, Highlights, AFC Cup Playoff: Mohun Bagan secures AFC cup group stage place with win over Abahani Dhaka
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment