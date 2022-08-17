Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the 2022 Durand Cup clash between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC being played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Bengaluru FC Head Coach Simon Grayson will take charge of his side for the first time as it takes on Jamshedpur FC in its opening encounter of the 2022 Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Wednesday. The Blues are making their third appearance at the Durand Cup, having previously bowed out of the tournament at the quarterfinal (2014) and semifinal (2021) stages.

“We’re really excited to take part in a competition that has a rich history and tradition associated with it. This is a part of our pre-season preparation, ahead of the Indian Super League, but we want to give a good account of ourselves.

Playing the Durand Cup means our season will take place over a longer period this year, and we will have to make sure that we strike a right balance to maintain the fitness of all our players through the campaign,” said Grayson, ahead of the encounter.

Bengaluru’s squad for the Durand Cup includes new signings Prabir Das, Roy Krishna, Sandesh Jhingan, Javi Hernandez, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Hira Mondal, Amrit Gope and Faisal Ali, who are also part of the group of players that arrived in Kolkata on Sunday.

“We have some exciting new players and a group of really good youngsters who have come through the Academy as well. We want them to play together for as many minutes as possible, so that they can gel well and get to understand each other in a competitive environment,” added Grayson.

Jamshedpur FC, led by Youth Team coach Carlos Santamarina, is set to field a team comprising youngsters, including India U20 goalkeeper Mohit Singh Dhami, who most recently won the U20 SAFF Championship, in Bhubaneswar.

“We’re aware that Jamshedpur FC and some other teams have registered a development squad for this tournament. We did the same last year and our youngsters did exceptionally well. We want to approach this tournament with our first team as it gives us an opportunity to be ready for what is going to be a tough season,” Grayson added.

Jamshedpur FC Squad Goalkeepers: Arman Tamang, Mohit Singh Dhami, Vishal Yadav Defenders: Rishi, Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Aryan Sonowal, Saphaba Singh Telem, Sandip Mandi, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Gopal Hembrom Midfielders: Sorokhaibam Nongpoknganba Meitei, Keisam Angelo Singh, Robin Das, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash Singh, Kamlesh Singh Bist, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Deepak Hansda Attackers: Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh, Lalruatmawia, Tapan Haldar, Vilin Pujari Bengaluru FC Squad Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope Defenders: Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Prabir Das, Hira Mondal, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic Midfielders: Bruno Ramires, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Rohit Kumar, Biswa Darjee, Javi Hernandez Strikers: Sunil Chhetri (C), Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Leon Augustine, Roy Krishna, Faisal Al