Durand Cup 2022: Chhetri, Krishna guide Bengaluru to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur

A 10-man Bengaluru FC withstood a spirited challenge from Jamshedpur FC before emerging 2-1 winner in a Group-A league match of the Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru started well and created the first scoring opportunity in the first minute. But the goal remained elusive as midfielder Danish Farooq failed to produce the desired finish.

Facing a team of spirited young boys from the reserve side of JFC, Bengaluru took some time to find its rhythm. The former Indian Super League (ISL) champion finally opened the scoring from a set-piece situation in the 23rd minute when the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri nodded home a corner from new signing Prabir Das.

23' WHO ELSE! Prabir swings in an inch-perfect cross that Chhetri plants firmly past Dhami to give Bengaluru the lead. 0-1. #WeAreBFC #JFCBFC pic.twitter.com/3P1modGazE — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 17, 2022

The change of ends saw the arrival of the team’s another priced signing Roy Krishna, who soon combined with Chhetri to produce the insurance goal for Bengaluru in the 56th minute.

The second goal was a fine outcome of top class football as Krishna played a dummy on a Parag Shrivas floater to allow Chhetri unchallenged access inside the Jamshedpur box. The latter then complimented with a perfect cross that Krishna had no problem in slotting home.

BFC suffered a setback after seeing its newly signed left-back Hira Mondal collecting his second booking of the match following a rash foul on Jamshedpur midfielder Hijam Lenin Singh near the hour mark.

JFC used the opportunity to pull one back as Rishi volleyed home a finely set free-kick from Vikash Singh in the 61st minute. Jamshedpur tried hard to find the equaliser but the Bengaluru defence held strong to ensure the win.

Odisha thrashes NorthEast United 6-0

Three goals in each half ended Odisha’s goal rush at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium as it demolished NorthEast United 6-0 in a Group D match of the Durand Cup on Wednesday.

Jerry of Odisha celebrates his second goal for Odisha against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a brace in the first half, while Diego Mauricio - who returned to the club after a brief spell at Mumbai City FC - marked his comeback in style, with a fantastic goal from a free kick.

This is Odisha’s first-ever Durand Cup campaign and, with the win, it sits on top of the standings. Sudeva Delhi and Kerala Blasters, two other members of the group will be in action two days later, at the same stadium.