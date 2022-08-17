India

Durand Cup 2022: Chhetri, Krishna guide Bengaluru to a 2-1 win over Jamshedpur

Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna scored a goal each as Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 in its opening match of the Durand Cup 2022.

Amitabha Das Sharma
17 August, 2022 19:23 IST
Sunil Chhetri was involved in both goals scored by Bengaluru FC, with Roy Krishna scoring from his assist in the second half.

Sunil Chhetri was involved in both goals scored by Bengaluru FC, with Roy Krishna scoring from his assist in the second half. | Photo Credit: Durnad Cup Media

A 10-man Bengaluru FC withstood a spirited challenge from Jamshedpur FC before emerging 2-1 winner in a Group-A league match of the Durand Cup, at the Kishore Bharati Stadium here on Wednesday.

Bengaluru started well and created the first scoring opportunity in the first minute. But the goal remained elusive as midfielder Danish Farooq failed to produce the desired finish.

AS IT HAPPENED | Durand Cup Highlights JFC 1-2 BFC: Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna score as Bengaluru FC beats Jamshedpur FC

Facing a team of spirited young boys from the reserve side of JFC, Bengaluru took some time to find its rhythm. The former Indian Super League (ISL) champion finally opened the scoring from a set-piece situation in the 23rd minute when the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri nodded home a corner from new signing Prabir Das.

The change of ends saw the arrival of the team’s another priced signing Roy Krishna, who soon combined with Chhetri to produce the insurance goal for Bengaluru in the 56th minute.

The second goal was a fine outcome of top class football as Krishna played a dummy on a Parag Shrivas floater to allow Chhetri unchallenged access inside the Jamshedpur box. The latter then complimented with a perfect cross that Krishna had no problem in slotting home.

ALSO READ | ISL champion, Hyderabad FC, announces full-strength squad for Durand Cup

BFC suffered a setback after seeing its newly signed left-back Hira Mondal collecting his second booking of the match following a rash foul on Jamshedpur midfielder Hijam Lenin Singh near the hour mark.

JFC used the opportunity to pull one back as Rishi volleyed home a finely set free-kick from Vikash Singh in the 61st minute. Jamshedpur tried hard to find the equaliser but the Bengaluru defence held strong to ensure the win.

Odisha thrashes NorthEast United 6-0

Three goals in each half ended Odisha’s goal rush at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium as it demolished NorthEast United 6-0 in a Group D match of the Durand Cup on Wednesday.

Jerry of Odisha celebrates his second goal for Odisha against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Jerry of Odisha celebrates his second goal for Odisha against NorthEast United at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Jerry Mawihmingthanga scored a brace in the first half, while Diego Mauricio - who returned to the club after a brief spell at Mumbai City FC - marked his comeback in style, with a fantastic goal from a free kick.

This is Odisha’s first-ever Durand Cup campaign and, with the win, it sits on top of the standings. Sudeva Delhi and Kerala Blasters, two other members of the group will be in action two days later, at the same stadium.

The result:
Group A (Kolkata): Jamshedpur FC 1 (Rishi 61) lost to Bengaluru FC 2 (Sunil Chhetri 23, Roy Krishna 56).
Group D (Guwahati): NorthEast United 0 lost to Odisha FC (Jerry 15’, 38’, Nandha 26’, Isak 81’, Mauricio 88’, Thoiba 90’)

