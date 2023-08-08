MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in Durand Cup

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored twice and Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff and Vikram Partap Singh netted one each for the Mumbai City FC, which is now placed at the top of Group B.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 21:25 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Durand Cup game between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata.
Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Durand Cup game between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Jorge Pereyra Diaz in action during the Durand Cup game between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Mumbai City FC cruised to a second consecutive victory with a 5-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in a Group B fixture of the Durand Cup here on Tuesday.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored twice and Alberto Noguera, Yoell Van Nieff and Vikram Partap Singh netted one each for the Mumbai City FC, which is now placed at the top of Group B.

Jamshedpur FC made a fast start to the game as it forced a save out of Phurba Lachenpa inside 20 seconds, from an attempt by Bivan Laskar.

ALSO READ: India to face host Malaysia in Merdeka Cup, a third final against Lebanon on the cards

But Mumbai City FC found its mojo soon and dominated till the end. Greg Stewart hit the crossbar from a freekick and Mehtab Singh forced a save out of JFC keeper Mohit Singh Dhami.

It was in the seventh minute that Mumbai found the net through Diaz. A good interchange play between Greg Stewart and Vikram in the right resulted in the latter finding Diaz free inside the box, who had the easiest of finishes to open the scoring for the Islanders.

Diaz scored his second to double Mumbai’s lead in the 14th minute. Bipin Singh’s cross found him inside the box and he finished expertly.

Mumbai City piled up further pressure on the young Jamshedpur FC side, while Dhami did well to keep the score at 2-0.

MCFC, however, found the third goal soon enough through Noguera who chipped the ball above Dhami to help his side finish the first half with 14 shots on the Jamshedpur goal.

The Islanders scored its fourth of the game in the second minute of the second half when van Neiff finished neatly from the back post from a corner taken by Greg Stewart.

Seven minutes later, Mumbai City FC scored its fifth goal when Jamshedpur lost the ball in its own half and Stewart passed it on to Vikram who scored with a diving header.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup /

Indian Football /

Mumbai City FC /

FC Goa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in Durand Cup
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score: India 33/1; Suryakumar attacks early
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI paid Rs 1,159 crore income tax in 2021-22, 37 percent higher than previous fiscal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Tribhuvan Army faces Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala takes on Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 wickets in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Tribhuvan Army faces Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala takes on Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in Durand Cup
    PTI
  3. Indian football calendar, Women: Asian Games 2022, Paris 2024 qualifiers and IWL lined up in 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Noah Sadaoui’s hat-trick helps FC Goa thump Shillong Lajong 6-0
    PTI
  5. Indian football calendar, Men: AFC Asian Cup, Merdeka Cup, Indian Super League lined up in 2023-24 schedule
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC crushes Jamshedpur FC 5-0 in Durand Cup
    PTI
  2. IND vs WI 3rd T20I, Live Score: India 33/1; Suryakumar attacks early
    Team Sportstar
  3. BCCI paid Rs 1,159 crore income tax in 2021-22, 37 percent higher than previous fiscal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Tribhuvan Army faces Delhi FC, Gokulam Kerala takes on Indian Air Force
    Team Sportstar
  5. Kuldeep Yadav becomes fastest Indian to 50 wickets in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment