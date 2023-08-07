MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

i.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot

Mohun Bagan now has six points going into its concluding group A fixture against arch-rivals East Bengal on August 12.

Published : Aug 07, 2023 20:58 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Hugo Boumous celebrates after scoring the second goal in the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC in Kolkata.
Hugo Boumous celebrates after scoring the second goal in the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media
infoIcon

Hugo Boumous celebrates after scoring the second goal in the Durand Cup 2023 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Punjab FC in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Durand Cup Media

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0 for its second successive win in the Durand Cup here on Monday.

On a rain-drenched evening, a lucky Mohun Bagan took a 23rd-minute lead after Punjab FC’s centre-back Melroy Assissi slipped in an own goal.

Hugo Bumous (48th) then utilised Liston Colaco’s inch-perfect cross from the left to deliver the final blow.

ALSO READ: FC Goa announces 25-member squad for Durand Cup 2023

The win also put the Mariners in fine stead ahead of the season’s much-anticipated Kolkata derby against East Bengal on August 12.

Mohun Bagan now has six points going into its concluding group A fixture against arch-rivals East Bengal which has one point after its draw against Bangladesh Army FT.

Mohun Bagan looked rusty in the first half before it slowly got into its groove.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith also stood out, with a superb second-half save from their Slovenian recruit Luka Majcen.

The Punjab outfit, which is the first I-League team to get promoted to top-tier ISL, did well in patches but Mohun Bagan’s defence managed to hold on to its lead.

Up against the I-League champions, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando opted for a near full-strength side with Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous and Glan Martins in the starting XI.

The club also handed the Mariners’ debut cap to talented India defender Anwar Ali, while Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco manned things up front.

Mohun Bagan had its first chance in the 19th minute when Martins’ shot was blocked by a Punjab FC defender.

Related stories

Related Topics

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL /

I-League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sunghyun Kim equalises for Korea 1-1; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 1-1 KOR; Kim equalises; Pakistan, Malaysia win
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Rohit banks on home support to win ODI World Cup after 12 years

PTI
(From front to back) Carson, Rosie and Charlie Surfs Up compete during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California, on August 5, 2023. - The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organizations. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP)

Watch: Dogs of all shapes and sizes conquer the waves in World Dog Surfing Championships in California

AFP
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot
    PTI
  2. MBSG 2 - 0 PFC Highlights, Durand Cup 2023: Melroy own goal, Boumous strike take Mohun Bagan top of Group A
    Team Sportstar
  3. Durand Cup 2023: Punjab FC hopes to upset ISL winner Mohun Bagan in opener
    Team Sportstar
  4. Durand Cup 2023: Odisha FC takes on Indian Army FT in Group F opening clash
    Team Sportstar
  5. Durand Cup 2023: Ramhlunchhunga’s goal earns 1-1 draw for Hyderabad FC against Delhi FC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot
    PTI
  2. World Athletics Championships 2023: Top three contenders in men’s 1500m
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Sunghyun Kim equalises for Korea 1-1; match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Korea Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Day 4 : IND 1-1 KOR; Kim equalises; Pakistan, Malaysia win
    Team Sportstar
  5. WI’s Pooran fined for criticising umpires during 2nd T20I against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment