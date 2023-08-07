Durand Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan blanks Punjab FC 2-0 for second win on trot

Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant faced some anxious moments before prevailing over I-League winners Punjab FC 2-0 for its second successive win in the Durand Cup here on Monday.

On a rain-drenched evening, a lucky Mohun Bagan took a 23rd-minute lead after Punjab FC’s centre-back Melroy Assissi slipped in an own goal.

Hugo Bumous (48th) then utilised Liston Colaco’s inch-perfect cross from the left to deliver the final blow.

ALSO READ: FC Goa announces 25-member squad for Durand Cup 2023

The win also put the Mariners in fine stead ahead of the season’s much-anticipated Kolkata derby against East Bengal on August 12.

Mohun Bagan now has six points going into its concluding group A fixture against arch-rivals East Bengal which has one point after its draw against Bangladesh Army FT.

Mohun Bagan looked rusty in the first half before it slowly got into its groove.

Goalkeeper Vishal Kaith also stood out, with a superb second-half save from their Slovenian recruit Luka Majcen.

The Punjab outfit, which is the first I-League team to get promoted to top-tier ISL, did well in patches but Mohun Bagan’s defence managed to hold on to its lead.

Up against the I-League champions, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando opted for a near full-strength side with Brendan Hamill, Hugo Boumous and Glan Martins in the starting XI.

The club also handed the Mariners’ debut cap to talented India defender Anwar Ali, while Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco manned things up front.

Mohun Bagan had its first chance in the 19th minute when Martins’ shot was blocked by a Punjab FC defender.