East Bengal confers Tarun Bose the lifetime achievement award; Cleiton, Naorem Mahesh also felicitated

East Bengal Club celebrated its 104th Foundation Day through a felicitation ceremony at the Khudiuram Indoor Hall on Tuesday.

The day-long celebrations concluded with the award ceremony which feted the players of the past and present for their contribution to the club’s excellence in sports.

Former East Bengal goalkeeper and India international Tarun Bose was conferred the lifetime achievement award.

Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva was named the Footballer of the Year. The player, who extended his contract with the club for another season, is yet to rejoin the team. His award was received by the new East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

Naorem Mahesh Singh received the Emerging Player award while Ankur Pal received the best cricketer of the year award for the previous season (2022-23).

The club awarded Ratan N. Tata, the Tata Sons chairman emeritus, with its highest honour “Bharat Gaurav’‘. Mr. Tata was not present to receive the honour, which the club announced will be handed over to the 85-year-old noted industrialist and philanthropist at a later date.

The club also gave away a special recognition posthumously to one of the finest footballers of Bangladesh Monem Munna, who donned East Bengal colours for two seasons between 1991 and 1993.

The award was received by the family members of Munna, who passed away in 2005.