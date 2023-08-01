MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC signs former Chennaiyin FC striker Petar Sliskovic

The Croat is known to be strong in the air and possesses a unique goal-scoring ability along with technical ability and strength.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 16:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Petar Sliskovic of Chennaiyin FC in action during the ISL 2022 match against Odisha FC.
Petar Sliskovic of Chennaiyin FC in action during the ISL 2022 match against Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: ISL
infoIcon

Petar Sliskovic of Chennaiyin FC in action during the ISL 2022 match against Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: ISL

Jamshedpur FC has signed Croatian striker Petar Sliskovic on a one-year deal from Chennaiyin FC. Sliskovic joins Jamshedpur following a strong first season in the Indian Super League (ISL), scoring eight goals and bagging four assists in just 17 appearances for the club.

The Croat is known to be strong in the air and possesses a unique goal-scoring ability along with technical ability and strength.

A proper journeyman, Sliskovic has played at multiple top clubs in the past, featuring several times under current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel at FSV Mainz in Germany between 2010 and 2015. Following stints at other clubs in Germany and Switzerland, he finally made a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC in 2022.

ISL 2023: Hyderabad FC sign Makan Chothe on a long-term deal

“It’s a great feeling to join Jamshedpur FC,” said Sliskovic on becoming a part of the Men of Steel family.

“This is a club that I know well because of my time in India already and having played against them last season I know what a good team this is. I’m excited to work with the Head Coach and the staff and help the team once again achieve major glory. The fans in Jamshedpur are known to be some of the loudest and most passionate and I cannot wait to finally play in front of them at the Furnace,” he added.

Over and above his exploits at club level, Sliskovic has also made multiple appearances for the Croatian U-21 side in his early days. The 6 foot 4 inch striker has played six times for his country at the youth level and has featured alongside several superstars such as Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Rakitic.

“Petar has already got league experience and that’s always very encouraging because it can be very difficult for strikers to settle into a new league,” said Jamshedpur FC head coach, Scott Cooper.

“He has done very well last season and got a good tally of goals to his name and is an accomplished striker with experience from Croatia and Germany and I think he will fit into our model of play really well. If he is given chances, he will score goals.”

