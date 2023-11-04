MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, EBFC v KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, lineups and preview

EBFC vs KBFC: Live score and match updates from the East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Nov 04, 2023 18:28 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, EBFC v KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, lineups and preview
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, EBFC v KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, lineups and preview | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu
East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Score, EBFC v KBFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates, lineups and preview | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE Score and match updates of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between East Bengal and Kerala Blasters from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

  • November 04, 2023 18:13
    Match Preview - East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters

    East Bengal will be looking to end its two-match losing run when it hosts the southern powerhouse Kerala Blasters in an ISL-10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

    Looking to refresh its search for a top half finish after three seasons of forgettable performances, East Bengal has managed to net four points from its first two matches.

    But its luck ran out in the next two rounds where it lost visiting last year’s runner-up Bengaluru FC before going down against FC Goa at Bhubaneswar, where its last home match was shifted.

    The last two outings have been painful for Carles Cuadrat coached East Bengal as it gave away a one-goal lead to lose the matches 2-1.

    The Blasters have been doing comparatively better as it won three of its first five games to be in the fourth spot in the current standings with 10 points. This will be its second away outing after having lost the first one against Mumbai City FC 2-1 at the latter’s home.

    The last time two teams met in the tournament East Bengal managed to beat Blasters by a solitary goal (on February 3, 2023). This will be giving the home side some hope but it needs to bring up a strong performance if it looks to repeat the result against in-form Blasters.

