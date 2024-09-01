East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: Sumit Rathi named Mariners’ captain in first Kolkata derby in Lucknow since 1955

Local boy Sumit Rathi, who hails from Muzaffarnagar, will wear the captain’s armband when Mohun Bagan Super Giant takes on arch-rivals East Bengal in a promotional derby at the K. D. Singh Babu Stadium, here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Rathi, who was part of the Mohun Bagan’s Indian Super League Winners Shield grabbing squad last season, has been named the captain as a “special honour”.

“He is the son of the soil (here) and the only player from Uttar Pradesh who plays for Mohun Bagan. He will also add local flavour to the match. It’s fitting that he leads the side in this one-off match,” an official told PTI.

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥. ❤️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OLBssTVFz2 — 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐢 (@SumitRathi02) August 2, 2024

The match is part of the initiative by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Government of Uttar Pradesh (UP), the UP Football Sangh, and Krida Bharti to develop football across the state.

The AIFF has initiated a plan to distribute 96,455 footballs in 75 districts in 21, 551 schools through Navodaya Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

With the ISL slated to start in two weeks, both teams have sent their developmental squads which were competing in the Calcutta Football League.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya looks to rise on fan spirit of Durand Cup 2024 to become football capital of India

Mohun Bagan coach Deggie Cardozo said the match would be played with all seriousness.

“A derby always excites the fans, whenever and wherever it is played,” said Cardozo. “We want to prepare well, play the match seriously, and return home as the winners.”

“I hope this match will inspire more youngsters to take up football, and in the future, we get a lot more quality players from UP,” he added.

East Bengal head coach Bino George also promised a tough fight.

“East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are traditional rivals with huge fan bases. Whenever the two teams meet, the fans get emotional.

“The emotion is generated in footballers too. After all, this is a Derby and will be fought with its usual flair and keenness. Fans have already begun messaging us on the match. This is going to be an extremely serious affair,” said George.

Bino George during a training session with East Bengal reserves, before their clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: East Bengal Media

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have clashed against each other 340 times in 22 cities spread all over the country since their classical rivalry began in Kolkata in 1925.

But this is for the first time they will clash in Lucknow.

East Bengal, in its 104 years of rich history, never played in the Uttar Pradesh capital, while Mohun Bagan, established in 1889, will take the pitch in Lucknow after 69 years.

ALSO READ: Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

The only time they played here was on August 30, 1955, drawing an exhibition match 1-1 with the Lucknow XI.

The AIFF has initiated a plan to distribute 96,455 footballs in 75 districts in 21, 551 schools through Navodaya Vidyalaya in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Government of India.