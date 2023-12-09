East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, EBFC v PFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates and preview

Livestream and Telecast Info

When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match start?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 9 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match?

The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.