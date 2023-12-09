MagazineBuy Print

East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, EBFC v PFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates and preview

EBFC vs PFC: Live score and updates from the East Bengal vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 match from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

Updated : Dec 09, 2023 18:41 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC players celebrating
East Bengal FC players celebrating | Photo Credit: The Hindu
lightbox-info

East Bengal FC players celebrating | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Catch Sportstar’s LIVE Score and match updates from the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between East Bengal and Punjab FC from the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.

  • December 09, 2023 17:51
    Livestream and Telecast Info

    When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match start?

    The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 9 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata. 

    Where to watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match?

    The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).

    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • December 09, 2023 17:50
    Match Preview: EBFC vs PFC

    ISL 2023-24: East Bengal looks to continue winning momentum against Punjab FC

    Having lost thrice and drawn twice in its seven appearances in the League so far, East Bengal will be looking to add another win to its previous two and bring some consistency to its performance.

