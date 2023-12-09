Key Updates
- December 09, 2023 17:51Livestream and Telecast Info
When will the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match start?
The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Saturday, December 9 at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL match?
The East Bengal vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- December 09, 2023 17:50Match Preview: EBFC vs PFC
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, EBFC v PFC, ISL 2023-24: Match updates and preview
- BWF Guwahati Masters: Ashwini and Tanisha steal the show; Malvika loses in singles semifinals
- Indian sports news wrap, December 9
- Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
- Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE