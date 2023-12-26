MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa’s Victor Rodriguez out for the season due to leg injury

Rodriguez has scored three goals and bagged the same number of assists in nine matches for the Gaurs this season.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 18:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Victor Rodriguez Romero of FC Goa scores a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 63 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and FC Goa held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on December 23, 2023.
Victor Rodriguez Romero of FC Goa scores a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 63 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and FC Goa held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
Victor Rodriguez Romero of FC Goa scores a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 63 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and FC Goa held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on December 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

FC Goa announced on Tuesday that Victor Rodriguez will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after the winger suffered an injury to his right leg against Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Rodriguez scored a goal in that clash as FC Goa secured a comprehensive 4-1 win against the Mariners.

“The player underwent a comprehensive series of scans immediately following the incident, and the preliminary findings indicate that a period away from competitive play will be necessary for his full recovery. Unfortunately, this injury will hence rule him out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season,” the club statement said.

“The club is currently in the process of consulting with medical professionals to formulate the most optimal course of action to ensure the player’s swift and effective rehabilitation.

“Throughout this challenging period, FC Goa remains fully committed to supporting Víctor in his recovery. The club will work closely with medical experts to develop a personalised rehabilitation plan tailored to the player’s specific needs, with the ultimate goal of facilitating his return to peak fitness.

Victor and the Club appreciate the concern and well-wishes from the fans, and updates on his recovery progress will be communicated in due course,” the club added.

Rodriguez has scored three goals and bagged the same number of assists in nine matches for the Gaurs this season.

