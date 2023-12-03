MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash

FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa hosts Kerala Blasters FC in a top of the table Indian Super League 2023-24 clash on Sunday, December 3.

Updated : Dec 03, 2023 19:25 IST

Saikat Chakraborty _12028
Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa goal & celebration during match 80 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, in India on 22nd January 2023 Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL
Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa goal & celebration during match 80 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, in India on 22nd January 2023 Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman
lightbox-info

Noah Wail Sadaoui of FC Goa goal & celebration during match 80 of the HERO INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE 2022 played between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa, in India on 22nd January 2023 Photo: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the ISL 2023-24 group-stage match between FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC from Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

  • December 03, 2023 19:25
    Fatodra ready for an epic encounter
  • December 03, 2023 19:24
    Blasters arrives at Goa’s den
  • December 03, 2023 19:02
    Presenting the starting lineup of Kerala Blasters FC
  • December 03, 2023 19:01
    Here’s starting XI of FC Goa
  • December 03, 2023 18:33
    When they met in ISL 2021-22
  • December 03, 2023 18:26
    FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Key stats from the ISL 2023-24

    Most saves: Sachin Suresh (20 - KBFC), Arshdeep Singh (8 - FCG). 


    Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (8.0 - FCG), Kwame Peprah (3.1 - KBFC) 


    Most chances created: Adrian Luna (25 - KBFC), Victor Rodriguez (14 - FCG) 


    Most clearances: Sandesh Jhingan (31 - FCG), Milos Drincic (18 - KBFC)

  • December 03, 2023 18:26
    Form Guide

    FC Goa -W-W-D-W-W

    Kerala Blasters FC -D-W-W-W-D

  • December 03, 2023 18:26
    Head-to-head record

    Played - 18

    FC Goa - 10 | Draw - 4 | Kerala Blasters FC - 4

  • December 03, 2023 18:25
    Where to watch the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match online?

    The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website. 

    The game will be live-streamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

  • December 03, 2023 18:25
    Where to watch the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?

    The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

  • December 03, 2023 18:25
    When will the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match start?

    The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Sunday, December 3 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

  • December 03, 2023 18:25
    PREVIEW

    The two in-form teams, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC, are set to face off in an exciting match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, December 3. Both teams have been playing well and are hoping for a win in this top-of-the-table clash.

    FC Goa, one of the three unbeaten teams in the league, is currently in second place with 16 points. If it wins against Kerala Blasters, it will move to the top of the league, even though it has played two fewer games than its opponents.

    FC Goa has been playing impressive football under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez. It has a robust defence, conceding the fewest goals in the league, and its attack has been relentless.

    Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, has bounced back after a poor performance in the Durand Cup. It has won five of its eight games and lost two. A win against FC Goa would put it four points clear at the top of the league, but it has played more games than some of its rivals.

    Kerala Blasters drew its last game against Chennaiyin FC, and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be hoping his team can improve its defensive record against an FC Goa team that is full of attacking talent.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Jaiswal, Gaikwad fall early; IND 42/2 in 6 overs vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20I: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi updates: Young Tamil takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru later; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
  2. Indian Super League: Mohun Bagan SG beats Hyderabad 2-0 and creates ISL history
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24 Namdhari holds heavyweight Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Mohun Bagan beats Hyderabad FC highlights, HFC 0-2 MBSG ISL 2023-24, Hamill and Asish score for the Mariners
    Team Sportstar
  5. I-League 2023-24: Astute defending sees Real Kashmir and Aizawl share points after goalless draw
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports news wrap, December 3: Abhinav Choudhary wins rapid fire pistol gold at National Championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Australia Live Score, 5th T20I: Jaiswal, Gaikwad fall early; IND 42/2 in 6 overs vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND A vs ENG A Women, 3rd T20I: Issy Wong shines again as England beats India by two wickets to win series 2-1
    PTI
  4. PKL LIVE Score, Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi updates: Young Tamil takes on Naveen’s Dabang; Gujarat vs Bengaluru later; When, where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  5. FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash
    Saikat Chakraborty _12028
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment