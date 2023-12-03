FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash

- December 03, 2023 19:25Fatodra ready for an epic encounter
- December 03, 2023 19:24Blasters arrives at Goa’s den
- December 03, 2023 19:02Presenting the starting lineup of Kerala Blasters FC
- December 03, 2023 19:01Here’s starting XI of FC Goa
- December 03, 2023 18:33When they met in ISL 2021-22
- December 03, 2023 18:26FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC: Key stats from the ISL 2023-24
Most saves: Sachin Suresh (20 - KBFC), Arshdeep Singh (8 - FCG).
Most shots per 90: Noah Sadaoui (8.0 - FCG), Kwame Peprah (3.1 - KBFC)
Most chances created: Adrian Luna (25 - KBFC), Victor Rodriguez (14 - FCG)
Most clearances: Sandesh Jhingan (31 - FCG), Milos Drincic (18 - KBFC)
- December 03, 2023 18:26Form Guide
FC Goa -W-W-D-W-W
Kerala Blasters FC -D-W-W-W-D
- December 03, 2023 18:26Head-to-head record
Played - 18
FC Goa - 10 | Draw - 4 | Kerala Blasters FC - 4
- December 03, 2023 18:25Where to watch the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match online?
The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
The game will be live-streamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
- December 03, 2023 18:25Where to watch the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match?
The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
- December 03, 2023 18:25When will the FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL match start?
The FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Sunday, December 3 at Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.
- December 03, 2023 18:25PREVIEW
The two in-form teams, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC, are set to face off in an exciting match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, December 3. Both teams have been playing well and are hoping for a win in this top-of-the-table clash.
FC Goa, one of the three unbeaten teams in the league, is currently in second place with 16 points. If it wins against Kerala Blasters, it will move to the top of the league, even though it has played two fewer games than its opponents.
FC Goa has been playing impressive football under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez. It has a robust defence, conceding the fewest goals in the league, and its attack has been relentless.
Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, has bounced back after a poor performance in the Durand Cup. It has won five of its eight games and lost two. A win against FC Goa would put it four points clear at the top of the league, but it has played more games than some of its rivals.
Kerala Blasters drew its last game against Chennaiyin FC, and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be hoping his team can improve its defensive record against an FC Goa team that is full of attacking talent.
