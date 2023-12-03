FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC LIVE Updates, ISL 2023-24: LINEUPS OUT, Noah Sadaoui, Adrian Luna start in summit clash

PREVIEW

The two in-form teams, FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC, are set to face off in an exciting match at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Sunday, December 3. Both teams have been playing well and are hoping for a win in this top-of-the-table clash.

FC Goa, one of the three unbeaten teams in the league, is currently in second place with 16 points. If it wins against Kerala Blasters, it will move to the top of the league, even though it has played two fewer games than its opponents.

FC Goa has been playing impressive football under the leadership of head coach Manolo Marquez. It has a robust defence, conceding the fewest goals in the league, and its attack has been relentless.

Kerala Blasters FC, on the other hand, has bounced back after a poor performance in the Durand Cup. It has won five of its eight games and lost two. A win against FC Goa would put it four points clear at the top of the league, but it has played more games than some of its rivals.

Kerala Blasters drew its last game against Chennaiyin FC, and head coach Ivan Vukomanovic will be hoping his team can improve its defensive record against an FC Goa team that is full of attacking talent.