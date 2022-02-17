Former East Bengal captain Surajit Sengupta passes away

Former East Bengal (now SC East Bengal) captain Surajit Sengupta aged 70 has passed away after succumbing to COVID-19 on Thursday.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19 on January 23 and was in ventilation for the last week, in spite of showing signs of recovery.

The legendary winger had played for all the three Kolkata clubs, starting with Mohun Baganin 1973 and went on to lead East Bengal eventually, after spells with Mohammedan Sporting.

Surajit was part of the Indian National Football team that won bronze in the 1970 Asian Games and was a household name for East Bengal afficonados. His loss will be another heartbreak for East Bengal, which saw another veteran Subhas Bhowmick pass away last month.

He had earned great fame for winning the IFA Shield with East Bengal in 1975, wherein, his side decimated rival Mohun Bagan 5-0, the biggest defeat for Mohun Bagan in a Kolkata derby till date. Surajit had opened the scoring in that match.

Surajit Sengupta constituted the Golden Era of East Bengal wherein the club won the Calcutta Football League for six straight years between 1970 and 1976 and individually won the IFA Shield six times each and the Durand cup thrice.