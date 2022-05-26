Football India India Gokulam Kerala beats Sethu FC to retain Indian Women's League title okulam finished the season unbeaten with 11 wins from 11 matches, recording 33 points, three more than the second-placed Sethu FC. Team Sportstar 26 May, 2022 21:38 IST Gokulam Kerala celebrates scoring a goal against Sethu FC. - Twitter @IndianFootball Team Sportstar 26 May, 2022 21:38 IST Gokulam Kerala beat Sethu FC 3-1 on the final matchday to retain the Indian Women's League (IWL) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.Gokulam finished the season unbeaten with 11 wins from 11 matches, recording 33 points, three more than the second-placed Sethu FC.The Kozhikode-based club won its second IWL title after its first win in 2020. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :