Gokulam Kerala beats Sethu FC to retain Indian Women's League title

Gokulam Kerala beat Sethu FC 3-1 on the final matchday to retain the Indian Women's League (IWL) in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

Gokulam finished the season unbeaten with 11 wins from 11 matches, recording 33 points, three more than the second-placed Sethu FC.

The Kozhikode-based club won its second IWL title after its first win in 2020.