Gokulam Kerala signs Nigerian striker Chikatara

Gokulam Kerala has signed Chisom Chikatara, a 26-year-old Nigerian striker, for the new season.

Besides representing the national team, he has played for clubs in countries like Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, and Iraq.

“I am glad to join Indian champion Gokulam Kerala," said Chikatara. "I am ambitious like the club and would like to make a mark in India. I will help the club conquer new heights.”

Gokulam coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese said Chikatara was technically sound and had good pace.

"In all I-League, it will be difficult to find a player like this," the Italian said. "It is not easy to play for the Nigerian national team. He has scored several goals for them. I hope he can give international quality to the team."