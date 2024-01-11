Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will look to kickstart its Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a win, when it takes on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Group C encounter on January 11, in Bhubaneshwar.

The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC are the other two teams in Group C.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO