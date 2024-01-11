MagazineBuy Print

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch

ISL side Mumbai City FC will face I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala FC in the Kalinga Super League 2024 in a Group C encounter on January 11.

Published : Jan 11, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mumbai City players in action during an ISL match.
Mumbai City players in action during an ISL match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Mumbai City players in action during an ISL match. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will look to kickstart its Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a win, when it takes on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Group C encounter on January 11, in Bhubaneshwar.

The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.

Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC are the other two teams in Group C.

ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off? 
The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 14:00 PM IST, Wednesday, January 11 in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the match in India?
The Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will be live-streamed on JioCinema.

