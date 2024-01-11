Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC will look to kickstart its Kalinga Super Cup campaign with a win, when it takes on Gokulam Kerala FC in a Group C encounter on January 11, in Bhubaneshwar.
The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.
Chennaiyin FC and Punjab FC are the other two teams in Group C.
ALSO READ | Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE-STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the match in India?
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs AFG head-to-head record in T20Is: India vs Afghanistan overall stats
- IND vs AFG, 1st T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch first T20I between India and Afghanistan
- IND vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction: India vs Afghanistan predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: When, where to watch
- AFC Asian Cup 2023: How much prize money will the winners and the teams earn from the cup?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE