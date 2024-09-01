ISL 2024-25: Hyderabad FC poised for new ownership, says Varun Tripuraneni

Former ISL champions Hyderabad FC will have a new owner, a new business conglomerate that will take the club to new heights, according to Varun Tripuraneni, incumbent owner of HFC.

In a statement on Sunday, Varun said that the HFC journey, since it’s inception, has been extremely tough.

“With issues beyond our control arising, we still fought on, extremely hard, trying to do our best. This, over the years, has taken a massive mental toll on me and everyone involved. The time has come now to exit and for the new owners to move in,” he said.

“During this journey, I was lucky to be part of and create history, by setting up a top-flight club in Hyderabad, a city which has a rich footballing legacy.

“After a tough first season, we went on to be a dominant club in the ISL, a club which caught the attention of all football fans for our style of play, the youngsters coming through the ranks. The title win in March 2022 was a proud moment for the sporting fans in the city,” he explained.

Varun said he would like thank Manolo Marquez (head coach) for three seasons.

“It is also a proud moment that Manolo is now the head coach of the Indian team, a role he will excel in, without a doubt. I would also like to thank Thangboi Singto, a person I have worked closely over the years. He has been one of my biggest support and a go to person at any point of time,” he said.

“During the tough times, our players, coaches, support staff and management team all stood by me and this team spirit was what made us a successful club over three seasons,’” he said.

“Some of the players didn’t get the right kind of farewell from the Club for various reasons but I cannot express how thankful I am to each one of them,” Varun said.

“I would also like to thank Raja Daggubati (film star) who supported the Club unconditionally whenever it was required. A special thank you to other partners and investors for their constant support,” he said.

“Finally, I would like to thank our ISL chairperson Nita Ambani for giving me the opportunity and believing thati could put together a club in India’s premier football league,” Varun said.

“To all family and friends who understood the situation of the club and appreciated the efforts put in, a big thank you,” he said.

“To the fans who make the league, and the sport special - the Deccan Legion, Deccan Tigers and all HFC fans, thank you for everything I now join your side in supporting the club, wishing all the ISL clubs a great footballing season,” Varun signed off.