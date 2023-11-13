MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala bests TRAU, Rajasthan United registers first win against Churchill Brothers

Rajasthan United moves from the bottom of the league table by registering its first win with a convincing 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers FC Goa.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 22:19 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Gokulam Kerala’s Alex Sanchez (m) in action against TRAU.
Gokulam Kerala's Alex Sanchez (m) in action against TRAU. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala’s Alex Sanchez (m) in action against TRAU. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Gokulam Kerala lit up the Diwali celebrations a day after the festival by defeating TRAU FC 2-0 to go top of the league table at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal, on Monday.

After opening its I-league campaign with a draw against Inter Kashi, Gokulam has got its act together and has now notched three consecutive wins. 

Alex Sanchez led from the front as he scored a brace in the first half. The prolific Gokulam captain now has eight goals in four matches.

The Kerala team was reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Devansh Dabas was sent off in the 62nd minute but it didn’t affect the side’s focus. 

It held on to the lead as TRAU FC suffered their third consecutive loss and moved to the bottom of the table.

Rajasthan United breaks point drought with 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers.

Rajasthan United FC registered its first win of the 2023-24 I-League season with a convincing 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the Deccan Arena, in Hyderabad on Monday. 

READ MORE: I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season

Lalchungnunga Chhangte opened the scoring for the Desert Warriors early on, while Richardson Kwaku Denzell doubled the advantage later in the first half. 

Rajasthan, which was languishing at the bottom of the I-League table before the start of this game, having played three and lost as many, had a positive start to the game. Chhangte cut in from the left and unleashed a lethal left-footer that rocketed into the back of the net. 

It was a feisty battle in the middle, as the Goan club tried all out to get back in the game in the first half.

However, Rajasthan caught the Churchill Brothers defence off guard with a superb combination move in which Richard Gadze dinked a through pass between the lines on the volley to set up Denzell, who controlled it with his head before slamming it into the bottom corner.

The results:
TRAU FC 0 lose to Gokulam Kerala FC 2 (Alex Sanchez, 1, 16)
Rajasthan United 2 (Lalchungnunga Chhangte 5’, Richardson Kwaku Denzell 38’) beat Churchill Brothers 0

