MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season

Having worn various hats for Shillong Lajong - player, coach, team manager - Thapa has fond memories of the place he still calls home and is looking forward to coming up against some familiar faces on Tuesday.

Published : Nov 13, 2023 14:48 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Sreenidi Deccan FC assistant coach Birendra Thapa in a training session.
Sreenidi Deccan FC assistant coach Birendra Thapa in a training session. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Sreenidi Deccan FC assistant coach Birendra Thapa in a training session. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The football culture in Shillong is great. People here love football more than any sport and whichever corner of the city you visit, you will find children of all ages playing football. It is like a religion here,” said Birendra Thapa, Assistant Coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC.

Having worn various hats for Shillong Lajong - player, coach, team manager - Thapa has fond memories of the place he still calls home and is looking forward to coming up against some familiar faces in the dugout on Tuesday.

“Shillong is my hometown and it is always great to come home. It will be a great experience for me to face my former club as there are lot of guys in Shillong Lajong whom I coached and also the coaches with whom I worked,” he said. “I owe this club a lot because they gave me the platform to develop as a coach and become what I am today.”

Sreenidi Deccan FC has started the season with two wins and one loss and this will be its first away match.

“It is the club’s third season in the I-League and the improvement can be seen in the results of the last two years - finishing third and second,” said Thapa.

“What I like most about working at Sreenidi Deccan FC is the desire to always do better than before and move forward and this will help the club grow and achieve its dream.”

Related Topics

Indian Football /

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Shillong Lajong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ake adds to Dutch defensive woes
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push
    Reuters
  4. Obstacle racing the way forward for modern pentathlon, says world champion
    Reuters
  5. Rani’s example motivated me during hard times, says Indian junior women’s hockey team forward Annu 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Oliver Kahn launches football academy in India
    PTI
  3. Senior Women’s National Football Championship 2023/24 set to begin on November 12 with six states hosting
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF executive committee approves removal of General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran
    Team Sportstar
  5. AIFF Executive Committee renames Senior Nationals as FIFA Santosh Trophy, Infantino expected to attend final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Ake adds to Dutch defensive woes
    Reuters
  3. Serie A: AC Milan opens Dubai HQ in Middle East expansion push
    Reuters
  4. Obstacle racing the way forward for modern pentathlon, says world champion
    Reuters
  5. Rani’s example motivated me during hard times, says Indian junior women’s hockey team forward Annu 
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment