I-League 2023-24: Thapa awaits ‘homecoming’ as Sreenidi Deccan faces Shillong in first away game of season

“The football culture in Shillong is great. People here love football more than any sport and whichever corner of the city you visit, you will find children of all ages playing football. It is like a religion here,” said Birendra Thapa, Assistant Coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC.
Having worn various hats for Shillong Lajong - player, coach, team manager - Thapa has fond memories of the place he still calls home and is looking forward to coming up against some familiar faces in the dugout on Tuesday.
“Shillong is my hometown and it is always great to come home. It will be a great experience for me to face my former club as there are lot of guys in Shillong Lajong whom I coached and also the coaches with whom I worked,” he said. “I owe this club a lot because they gave me the platform to develop as a coach and become what I am today.”
Sreenidi Deccan FC has started the season with two wins and one loss and this will be its first away match.
“It is the club’s third season in the I-League and the improvement can be seen in the results of the last two years - finishing third and second,” said Thapa.
“What I like most about working at Sreenidi Deccan FC is the desire to always do better than before and move forward and this will help the club grow and achieve its dream.”
