I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan drops points to fall further behind leader Mohammedan Sporting

Next up for Real Kashmir is a test against Gokulam Kerala FC on December 11 at home while Sreenidi Deccan will host Delhi FC on the same day in Hyderabad.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 17:21 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Lalbiakliana of Sreenidi Deccan in action against Real Kashmir in an I-League match at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar.
Lalbiakliana of Sreenidi Deccan in action against Real Kashmir in an I-League match at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Lalbiakliana of Sreenidi Deccan in action against Real Kashmir in an I-League match at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Real Kashmir FC were locked in a goalless draw in the I-League championship at TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Deccan Warriors remain in second place in the points table while the Snow Leopards drop down to fourth place.

Sreenidi Deccan FC made four changes to the starting line-up and one of those - midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko - had the first chance of the match in the opening five minutes as he received a lofted ball from Lalbiakliana which he volleyed towards goal but the Real Kashmir goalkeeper was not troubled.

The next to try his luck from distance was winger Rilwan Hassan who cut in from the left and unleashed his effort but the outcome was similar.

At the other end, Real Kashmir almost broke the deadlock with a thunderous shot from outside the box but Sreenidi Deccan goalkeeper Albino Gomes dived to his left to tip it over the bar.

The second half was an even tighter affair as chances were few and far between both teams.

Substitute David Castaneda had two of those as his first effort around the hour mark was smothered from close range by the goalkeeper while his second was a header which was off target in the closing stages of the match.

Real Kashmir almost let the match slip in stoppage time as Jagdeep Singh’s cross from the right was flapped at by the goalkeeper but the crossbar came to the Snow Leopards’ rescue as both teams settled for a point.

Sreenidi Deccan FC will take on Delhi FC at home on December 11, after playing six away games.

The result: Sreenidi Deccan FC drew with Real Kashmir FC 0-0.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

