I-League: Sudeva Delhi FC eases past Chennai City FC 4-0

Naocha Singh found the goal twice to help Sudeva Delhi FC ease past Chennai City FC 4-0 in an I-League fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

Mahesh Singh and Manvir Singh found the target once each to complete the scoring process for debutante Sudeva Delhi, which found its second win of the tournament and tallied eight points from six outings.

Sudeva Delhi took the lead early in the seventh minute when Naocha made the most of a low cross from Mahesh. Naocha was on target again three minutes later and this time it was his upfront colleague Kean Lewis creating the opportunity with a nice through-pass.

Chennai City looked rattled by the two early strikes and failed to recover from the crisis despite earning few chances, which it could not convert.

Mahesh took the match past Chennai City’s reach in the 51st minute when he combined with Manvir to find the net. Manvir added one to his own tally in the 72nd minute to see Sudeva Delhi completing its dominance over Chennai City, which was reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when it Serbian midfielder Elvedin Skrijlej was marched off with a direct red card.

In another match played at the Kalyani Stadium, Mohammedan sporting and NEROCA FC played out a goalless draw.