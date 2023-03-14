India

Igor Stimac names provisional India squad ahead of Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan) joining on Match 19, one day after the ISL 2022-23 final.

Team Sportstar
14 March, 2023 16:57 IST
File Photo: Stimac has also been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if needed. 

File Photo: Stimac has also been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if needed.  | Photo Credit: AP

Igor Stimac announced a provisional 23-man squad for the India senior national football team camp that begins in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Blue Tigers will train in Kolkata in a five-day camp, before travelling to Imphal, where they will play the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28, with Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic being the two opponents.

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 final.

Eleven players have also been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if needed.

The final list of 23 players for the Tri-Nation Tournament will be announced after the completion of the ISL final.

Provisional 23-man squad
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Glan Martins.
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi Narayanan.
Head Coach: Igor Stimac.
List of 11 Reserves
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita. 

