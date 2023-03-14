Igor Stimac names provisional India squad ahead of Tri-Nation International Football Tournament

Igor Stimac announced a provisional 23-man squad for the India senior national football team camp that begins in Kolkata on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Blue Tigers will train in Kolkata in a five-day camp, before travelling to Imphal, where they will play the Tri-Nation International Football Tournament, at the Khuman Lampak Stadium from March 22 to 28, with Myanmar and Kyrgyz Republic being the two opponents.

Out of the 23 called-up for the squad, 14 will report to the camp on Wednesday, with the other nine (players from Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC) joining on Match 19, one day after the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 final.

Eleven players have also been named as the reserves and will be called up for the camp if needed.

The final list of 23 players for the Tri-Nation Tournament will be announced after the completion of the ISL final.