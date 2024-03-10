MagazineBuy Print

I-League: Gokulam Kerala draws with Real Kashmir, dampening chances to topple Sreenidi, Mohammedan

Gokulam remains third in the I-League table with 33 points, one behind the Kashmiri team, which has played a game less. Mohammedan Sporting is sitting pretty on top with 41 points.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 21:54 IST , KOZHIKODE - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Gokulam Kerala’s scorer Matija Babovic (left), in action against Real Kashmir in their I-League 2023-24 match.
Gokulam Kerala’s scorer Matija Babovic (left), in action against Real Kashmir in their I-League 2023-24 match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Gokulam Kerala’s scorer Matija Babovic (left), in action against Real Kashmir in their I-League 2023-24 match. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

For the first time in three matches, Gokulam Kerala, on Sunday, managed not to concede a goal in the dying seconds, but the former champion is unlikely to be too pleased with its 1-1 draw against Real Kashmir.

After the defeats to Namdhari and Mohammedan Sporting, Gokulam was hoping to get full points from this home fixture. But it found itself a goal down midway through the second half.

The host found the equaliser within three minutes, but it failed to convert the chances it got since.

Gokulam remains third in the I-League table with 33 points, one behind the Kashmiri team, which has played a game less. Mohammedan Sporting is sitting pretty on top with 41 points; Sreenidi Deccan is second with 36.

Gokulam had begun promisingly, earning successive corner kicks inside 13 minutes. It got two more in the first half, in which it enjoyed possession of 61 percent.

After both teams wasted plenty of opportunities, the deadlock was finally broken by Gnohere Krizo. The Ivorian, after receiving a long ball, did well to beat Gokulam’s unprepared defence and give Kashmir the lead.

That, however, proved short-lived, as Matija Babovic found the equaliser thanks to an excellent pass into the box from the left by P.N. Noufal.

The result: Gokulam Kerala 1 (Matija Babovic 68) drew with Real Kashmir 1 (Gnohere Krizo 65).

