ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Where is East Bengal and Mohun Bagan after Kolkata derby?

It was the eighth match between the two Kolkata-based clubs, with the Mariners winning seven of them so far. Here is how the points table looks after the match.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 22:22 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants celebrates after scoring a goal during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, against East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat East Bengal 3-0 to maintain its unbeaten record against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.

It was the eighth match between the two Kolkata-based clubs, with the Mariners winning seven of them so far. Here is how the points table looks after the match.

Position Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Mohun Bagan Super Giant 17 11 3 3 34 19 15 36
2 Mumbai City FC 18 10 6 2 30 16 14 36
3 Odisha FC 18 10 5 3 31 17 14 35
4 FC Goa 17 9 5 3 23 14 9 32
5 Kerala Blasters 17 9 2 6 23 19 4 29
6 Jamshedpur FC 19 5 6 8 24 24 0 21
7 Bengaluru FC 18 5 6 7 18 26 -8 21
8 NorthEast United 18 4 8 6 23 28 -5 20
9 Punjab FC 18 5 5 8 20 27 -7 20
10 East Bengal 19 4 6 9 20 22 -2 18
11 Chennaiyin FC 18 5 3 10 18 28 -10 18
12 Hyderabad FC* 19 1 5 13 9 33 -24 8

