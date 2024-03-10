ISL 2023-24 points table updated: Where is East Bengal and Mohun Bagan after Kolkata derby?

Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat East Bengal 3-0 to maintain its unbeaten record against its arch-rival in the Indian Super League, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday.
It was the eighth match between the two Kolkata-based clubs, with the Mariners winning seven of them so far. Here is how the points table looks after the match.
|Position
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mohun Bagan Super Giant
|17
|11
|3
|3
|34
|19
|15
|36
|2
|Mumbai City FC
|18
|10
|6
|2
|30
|16
|14
|36
|3
|Odisha FC
|18
|10
|5
|3
|31
|17
|14
|35
|4
|FC Goa
|17
|9
|5
|3
|23
|14
|9
|32
|5
|Kerala Blasters
|17
|9
|2
|6
|23
|19
|4
|29
|6
|Jamshedpur FC
|19
|5
|6
|8
|24
|24
|0
|21
|7
|Bengaluru FC
|18
|5
|6
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|21
|8
|NorthEast United
|18
|4
|8
|6
|23
|28
|-5
|20
|9
|Punjab FC
|18
|5
|5
|8
|20
|27
|-7
|20
|10
|East Bengal
|19
|4
|6
|9
|20
|22
|-2
|18
|11
|Chennaiyin FC
|18
|5
|3
|10
|18
|28
|-10
|18
|12
|Hyderabad FC*
|19
|1
|5
|13
|9
|33
|-24
|8
Latest on Sportstar
- Liverpool vs Manchester City LIVE: Last Klopp vs Guardiola in pictures, LIV v MCI in Premier League 2023-24
- DC-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024: RCB needs 28 in 12 balls
- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan SG Highlights: EBFC 1-3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24; Cummings, Liston & Petratos first-half goals wins the kolkata derby
- ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG beats East Bengal 3-1 to win Kolkata derby
- East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan LIVE: Kolkata derby in pictures, EBFC vs MBSG in ISL 2023-24
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE