East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: How can EBFC qualify for ISL 2023-24 playoffs?

Though Cuadrat’s team is third from bottom in the table, it has a narrow chance of making it to the top-six, which will secure its progress into the playoffs.

Published : Mar 10, 2024 21:17 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
East Bengal has 18 points from as many games so far (before the Mohun Bagan Match on March 10). The difference in points between it and sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC is just three points.
East Bengal has 18 points from as many games so far (before the Mohun Bagan Match on March 10). The difference in points between it and sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC is just three points. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
East Bengal has 18 points from as many games so far (before the Mohun Bagan Match on March 10). The difference in points between it and sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC is just three points. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

East Bengal, one of the most successful clubs in Indian football, has had a contrasting legacy in the Indian Super League, the top division in the country at the moment.

The Kolkata-based giant entered the league in 2020 and finished third from bottom with 17 points from 20 games and has never risen higher in its three seasons so far. It finished at the bottom in the next season, and ninth – again, third from the bottom, last year.

However, the club found a ray of hope after roping in Carles Cuadrat as head coach in 2023.

The Spaniard, who helped Bengaluru FC win the ISL championship in 2019, steered the ship of the Red-and-Gold Brigade, taking it to two finals – Durand Cup and Kalinga Super Cup – in one year and one the latter, the club’s first trophy in 12 years.

The club’s form, however, has remained extremely poor in this season of ISL and it sits 10th in the standings at the moment, trailing arch-rival Mohun Bagan Super Giant 1-3 in the second Kolkata derby of the league.

Can East Bengal qualify for the ISL playoffs?

Though Cuadrat’s team is third from bottom in the table, it has a narrow chance of making it to the top-six, which will secure its progress into the playoffs.

East Bengal has 18 points from as many games so far (before the Mohun Bagan Match on March 10). The difference in points between it and sixth-placed Jamshedpur FC is just three points.

If East Bengal beats Mohun Bagan, it will get level on points with JFC and a higher goal difference will take it to sixth.

However, the caveat remains the results of other teams in the competition, which remain extremely close in contention for the final spot for playoffs.

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
