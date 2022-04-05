I-League: Gokulam Kerala beats Sreenidi Deccan FC to top group; NEROCA beats Kenkre

Defending champion Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) made it to the top of the current standings by prevailing over newcomer Sreenidi Deccan FC (SDFC) 2-1, in a 10th round match of the I-League at Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.

Bouba Aminou struck early before Jourdaine Fletcher fetched the second goal near the half-hour mark to set GKFC on the winning path.

David Castaneda pulled one back for SDFC early in the second half but the Calicut-based side held on to the slender lead till the end to ensure the full quota of points.

ALSO READ | ARA FC defeats YWC 4-3, qualifies for IWL 2022

Gokulam Kerala tallied 21 points from nine matches to reach the top spot displacing the local side Mohammedan Sporting (on 19 points), which will be playing its ninth match on Wednesday.

In another match of the same round played in Naihati Stadium, Sweden Fernandes and Sergio Mendiguchia found the target for NEROCA FC which defeated Kenkre FC 2-1 to move to the fourth place. Ranjeet Singh Pandre found the only goal for Kenkre, which suffered its seventh defeat of the season.