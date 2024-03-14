The AIFF on Thursday named 26 probables for the India under-23 camp ahead of its two friendly matches against its Malaysian counterpart on March 22 and 25 at Kuala Lumpur.
The camp for the probables will begin in New Delhi on Friday and the final squad of 23 players will travel to Kuala Lumpur on March 20.
Former India international and current NorthEast United FC assistant coach Naushad Moosa has been appointed as the head coach.
Noel Wilson is the assistant coach, while Dipankar Choudhury is the goalkeeper coach of the team.
INDIA U23 PROBABLES
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
Head Coach
Latest on Sportstar
- AIFF names 26 probables for India U23 camp ahead of Malaysian tour
- LIVE Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners, AFC Cup 2023-24 Inter-zonal semifinal: OFC v CCM score, Where to watch, Kick-off at 3:30 PM IST
- Singapore Smash 2024: Sharath Kamal progresses to quarterfinals
- Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Mumbai vs Vidarbha Day 5: VID 368 all out; Mumbai wins by 169 runs
- Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup Inter-zonal semifinal leg 2
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE