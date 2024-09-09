MagazineBuy Print

India vs Syria head-to-head, Intercontinental Cup 2024: IND vs SYR H2H; When did the Blue Tigers last play against the Eagles?

Here is the head-to-head record for India against Syria ahead of the Intercontinental Cup in Hyderabad on Monday.

Published : Sep 09, 2024 15:26 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
For the Blue Tigers to deny Syria a first silverware on Indian soil, they will need to end a winless streak stretching back to November last year.
For the Blue Tigers to deny Syria a first silverware on Indian soil, they will need to end a winless streak stretching back to November last year. | Photo Credit: Shibu P/AIFF
infoIcon

For the Blue Tigers to deny Syria a first silverware on Indian soil, they will need to end a winless streak stretching back to November last year. | Photo Credit: Shibu P/AIFF

India faces Syria in the final match of the 2024 Intercontinental Cup to decide the winner at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

India, which began the competition with a 0-0 draw against Mauritius on Tuesday, is eyeing its second consecutive Intercontinental Cup, and third overall. Syria beat Mauritius 2-0 on Friday, which means it holds a slight advantage heading into the final game as the Eagles of Qasioun require only a draw to claim the trophy.

Syria has a long history of playing tournaments in India, but the title has always evaded them. The West Asians lost back-to-back Nehru Cup finals to India in 2007 and 2009 before finishing fourth in 2012.

In its last trip to India in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup, Syria ended in third place. But for the Blue Tigers to deny them a first silverware on Indian soil, they will need to end a winless streak stretching back to November last year.

“It will be a difficult game for both sides. It’s a friendly game, but the team who wins the game wins the trophy. We expect to play a good game and win the tournament,” said India head coach Manolo Márquez, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Saturday.

Here is the head-to-head record for India against Syria and details from their encounters in the past:

Matches Played: 7

India: 2

Draw: 2

Syria: 3

If the results at the end of regulation time are looked at then the Eagles have the slightest of edges over the Blue Tigers.

The last time the sides met was earlier this year during the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. It was a 1-0 loss for India after Omar Khribin netted the only goal in the match.

