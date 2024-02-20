MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India looks for glory on Mediterranean shores

The Blue Tigresses take on Estonia in the first match before meeting Hong Kong and Kosovo. The highest aggregator of points in the round-robin will lift the title.

Published : Feb 20, 2024 22:46 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The tournament presents a chance for the Indian team to register its first-ever win over a UEFA side in an official match.
The tournament presents a chance for the Indian team to register its first-ever win over a UEFA side in an official match. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

The tournament presents a chance for the Indian team to register its first-ever win over a UEFA side in an official match. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

The Indian Senior Women’s football team will get to test its ability when it takes on two European and Asian opponents in the four-nation Turkish Women’s Cup tournament, which gets underway at the Gold City Sports Complex in Alanya, Turkey on Wednesday.

India takes on Estonia in the first match before meeting Hong Kong on February 24 and Kosovo in the last match on February 27. The highest aggregator of points in the round-robin will lift the title.

The Indian senior women’s national team was last seen in action in October 2023, when it played both the Asian Games and the Olympic qualifiers in the same month. The players dispersed to join their respective clubs for the Indian Women’s League (IWL) before reuniting for the Turkish Assignment.

India’s fixtures at the Turkish Women’s Cup 2024:
February 21: India vs Estonia, 7 pm IST
February 24: India vs Hong Kong, 7 pm IST
February 27: Kosovo vs India, 4 pm IST

The team will be hoping to have a good outing considering that all its three opponents are placed much below its present ranking of 65. It presents a chance for the Indian team to register its first-ever win over a UEFA side in an official match.

ALSO READ: Final round of Santosh Trophy to begin with Meghalaya vs Services

“We had our first session here and we are prepared to begin our campaign. The ground, the weather, everything is perfect. Everyone is happy to be here. We have focused both on our defence and attack in the session today and we are going with a winning mentality tomorrow,” said the Indian captain Ashalata Devi.

Facing a European opponent will be a big task but the team is in the right shape to face the challenge, felt the head coach Langam Chaoba Devi.

“We arrived late last night, and the girls were a bit tired after the long journey. But this morning, everyone seemed energetic and refreshed. We had our training session today, and it is clear that all of them are eager to kick off their campaign here,” she said.

India team for the Turkish Women’s Cup:
Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Monalisha Devi Moirangthem.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi Loitongbam, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Dalima Chhibber, Juli Kishan, Astam Oraon, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sangita Basfore, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Kajol Dsouza, Indumathi Kathiresan.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Sanju, Pyari Xaxa, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Jyoti.
Head coach: Langam Chaoba Devi.

Related Topics

Turkish Women's Cup /

Ashalata Devi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India looks for glory on Mediterranean shores
    Team Sportstar
  3. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  4. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  5. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India looks for glory on Mediterranean shores
    Team Sportstar
  2. NEROCA, TRAU request AIFF to shift I-League away matches against Aizawl to neutral venue due to Manipur conflict  
    PTI
  3. Indian football: Final round of Santosh Trophy to begin with Meghalaya vs Services
    PTI
  4. AIFF to investigate fixing allegations after videos of suspicious match from Delhi’s top division went viral
    PTI
  5. I-League: Late fightback sees Gokulam Kerala extend winning streak to five games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs ENG, 4th Test: Jasprit Bumrah released from squad; KL Rahul ruled out due to injury
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkish Women’s Cup 2024: India looks for glory on Mediterranean shores
    Team Sportstar
  3. PVL 2024: Chennai Blitz gets winning momentum back, thrashes Kochi Blue Spikers
    Netra V
  4. Karolina Muchova, the 2023 French Open runner-up, has successful right wrist surgery
    AP
  5. Milan forward Rafael Leao latest victim of racial abuse in Italian football
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment