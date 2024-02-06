MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC looks to turn the tide against Chennaiyin FC in the Southern derby

Both sides will take heart that a top-six spot - the criteria to make it to the playoff round - is not far away. Three points here on Wednesday will do the trick.

Published : Feb 06, 2024 20:05 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
BFC, eleventh on the table with 11 points, has gone winless in its last five outings (including three Super Cup ties).
BFC, eleventh on the table with 11 points, has gone winless in its last five outings (including three Super Cup ties). | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

BFC, eleventh on the table with 11 points, has gone winless in its last five outings (including three Super Cup ties). | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Chennaiyin FC need a turnaround in fortunes. A clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Wednesday will be viewed by the southern rivals as a chance to kick their struggling Indian Super League (ISL) campaigns into gear.

BFC, eleventh on the table with 11 points, has gone winless in its last five outings (including three Super Cup ties). Chennaiyin, in ninth spot, is only marginally better placed.

The sides will take heart that a top-six spot - the criteria to make it to the playoff round - is not far away. Three points here on Wednesday will do the trick.

“Jamshedpur were at the bottom of the table at half-time against Mumbai, and when the game finished they moved to sixth position,” BFC Gerard Zaragoza said, referring to Jamshedpur’s 3-2 win over Mumbai City on Sunday.

ALSO READ: AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July

BFC will hope that new signing Oliver Drost can hit the ground running. The Danish striker could have immediate impact given that BFC has only managed to score 13 goals in as many matches.

Chennaiyin must shake off any rustiness that comes from a two-week break. Forward Ninthoinganba Meetei, who has found the net twice and created nine goal-scoring opportunities in ISL 2023-24, stated that the players have worked hard on their finishing skills during the break.

Concerns in the Chennaiyin defence, having conceded 22 goals in 12 matches, must be addressed.

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Bengaluru FC /

Chennaiyin FC /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 156/4 (34); Sachin Dhas brings up fifty, India needs 89 more
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC looks to turn the tide against Chennaiyin FC in the Southern derby
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Martin tops MotoGP Sepang day one as Bagnaia suffers early crash
    AFP
  4. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  5. Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC looks to turn the tide against Chennaiyin FC in the Southern derby
    Ashwin Achal
  2. AIFF announces domestic competition calendar for 2024-25 season, to begin with Durand Cup in July
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Manzorro brace helps Jamshedpur FC come back to beat Mumbai City FC 3-2
    Team Sportstar
  4. IWL 2023-24: Odisha FC climbs back to top of table with convincing win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Can’t expect Indian football to do well in Asian Cup while ISL clubs are losing to Bangladesh side: Stimac
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal: IND 156/4 (34); Sachin Dhas brings up fifty, India needs 89 more
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC looks to turn the tide against Chennaiyin FC in the Southern derby
    Ashwin Achal
  3. Martin tops MotoGP Sepang day one as Bagnaia suffers early crash
    AFP
  4. Mark Cavendish set to race in Colombia eyeing the Tour de France quest
    AFP
  5. Tennis champ Simona Halep’s appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment