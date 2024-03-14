MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win

FCG vs BFC: The Gaurs now have 36 points from 19 games in the standings, three points off topper Mumbai City, while Bengaluru FC remains eighth with 21 points.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 22:58 IST , Margao, Goa - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FC Goa players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Bengaluru FC at the Indian Super League game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
FC Goa players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Bengaluru FC at the Indian Super League game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media
infoIcon

FC Goa players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Bengaluru FC at the Indian Super League game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media

FC Goa notched up a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC to climb to the third spot in the points table in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

The Gaurs now have 36 points from 19 games in the standings. The Blues broke the deadlock within two minutes of kick-off, making a mark straight away from the commencement of the encounter.

Suresh Singh Wangjam pulled off a razor sharp through ball directed towards Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh, who received the ball with a sublime first touch and put the ball past Dheeraj Singh to draw the first blood.

ALSO READ: Stimac optimistic on India’s chances against Afghanistan in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

FC Goa began gaining a grip over the game gradually and it was Noah Sadaoui who barged into the Bengaluru FC box and bashed the ball onto the side netting in the 18th minute.

The equaliser didn’t come their way, but it did indicate that things were slowly turning in the way of the Manolo Marquez-coached side.

Four minutes later, Brandon Fernandes lobbed in a cross from a corner, and the ball was directed on the path of Boris Singh stationed at the edge of the box.

The attacker shot in fiercely, but it took a deflection off defender Odei Onaindia to land into the back of the net with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu being unable to thwart the attack.

FCG was helped with a numerical advantage in the second half. Suresh, star of the set-up of the goal by Shivaldo, was engaged in a challenge with Boris in the 47th minute, leading to the sending off of the former, bringing BFC down to 10 players.

ALSO READ: Gokulam Kerala ekes out a win a against Aizawl to close gap with topper Mohammedan SC

The Gaurs began holding the upper hand in possession and taking shots at the opposition more often thereafter. They attacked the box from all ends, and bore the fruit of the same finally in the 81st minute.

Midfielder Borja Herrera curled in a cross to Boris on the left side of Gurpreet, with the former Jamshedpur FC winger netting the winner and getting the important three points for his team.

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Bengaluru FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win
    PTI
  2. Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps
    AFP
  3. PVL 2024, Super 5s: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. WPL 2024 Eliminator, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians hopes for history repeat, looks to overcome blip against Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. All England Championship: Lakshya through to quarters, Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win
    PTI
  2. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala ekes out a win a against Aizawl to close gap with topper Mohammedan SC
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Stimac optimistic on India’s chances against Afghanistan
    Team Sportstar
  4. AIFF names 26 probables for India U23 camp ahead of Malaysian tour
    PTI
  5. ISL 2023-24: Sadiku’s brace carries Mohun Bagan SG past Kerala Blasters
    Stan Rayan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa schools outnumbered Bengaluru FC with a 2-1 win
    PTI
  2. Mbappe presence at Olympics ‘very difficult’, says France coach Deschamps
    AFP
  3. PVL 2024, Super 5s: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller
    Saikat Chakraborty
  4. WPL 2024 Eliminator, MI vs RCB: Mumbai Indians hopes for history repeat, looks to overcome blip against Bangalore
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. All England Championship: Lakshya through to quarters, Sindhu goes down to An Se Young
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment