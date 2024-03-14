I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala ekes out a win a against Aizawl to close gap with topper Mohammedan SC

After three bitterly disappointing matches, Gokulam Kerala finally posted a win in the I-League on a Thursday night. The former champion defeated Aizawl FC 4-3.

Gokulam, however, is still eight points behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting (44). Also on 36 points is Sreenidi Deccan.

Gokulam conceded a lead in the 20th minute thanks largely to some weak defending. Salam Ranjan Singh failed to clear Lalramsanga’s dangerous ball down the centre and then P. Akhil could not stop Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga, who charged into the box and shot past goalkeeper Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh.

Nine minutes later, however, Gokulam equalised through Matija Babovic, who beat multiple Aizawl defenders inside the box after receiving a short pass from Christy Davis. Then Nikola Stojanovic put the host ahead with a superb shot from a difficult angle into the far post.

But just a couple of minutes later Akhil’s own goal brought Aizawl back into the match. The scoreline remained 2-2 at half-time, but 20 minutes into the second half, a second goal from Babovic, assisted on a counterattack by the speedy P.N. Noufal, Gokulam was back in the lead.