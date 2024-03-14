MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala ekes out a win a against Aizawl to close gap with topper Mohammedan SC

Gokulam Kerala climbed two spots and sits second eight points behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting (44 while Sreenidi Deccan, with same points as GKFC has two games at hand.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 22:27 IST , KOZHIKODE - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
Matija Babovic, who scored twice against Aizawl, was crucial to secure full points for his side in the I-League fixture.
Matija Babovic, who scored twice against Aizawl, was crucial to secure full points for his side in the I-League fixture. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh
infoIcon

Matija Babovic, who scored twice against Aizawl, was crucial to secure full points for his side in the I-League fixture. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

After three bitterly disappointing matches, Gokulam Kerala finally posted a win in the I-League on a Thursday night. The former champion defeated Aizawl FC 4-3.

Gokulam, however, is still eight points behind the leader Mohammedan Sporting (44). Also on 36 points is Sreenidi Deccan.

Gokulam conceded a lead in the 20th minute thanks largely to some weak defending. Salam Ranjan Singh failed to clear Lalramsanga’s dangerous ball down the centre and then P. Akhil could not stop Lalbiakdika Vanlalvunga, who charged into the box and shot past goalkeeper Loitongbam Bishorjit Singh.

Nine minutes later, however, Gokulam equalised through Matija Babovic, who beat multiple Aizawl defenders inside the box after receiving a short pass from Christy Davis. Then Nikola Stojanovic put the host ahead with a superb shot from a difficult angle into the far post.

But just a couple of minutes later Akhil’s own goal brought Aizawl back into the match. The scoreline remained 2-2 at half-time, but 20 minutes into the second half, a second goal from Babovic, assisted on a counterattack by the speedy P.N. Noufal, Gokulam was back in the lead.

The result:
Gokulam Kerala 4 (Matija Babovic 29 & 65, Jonathan Viera Otero 70, Nikola Stojanovic 43) bt Aizawl 3 (Lalbiakdika Vanlavunga 20, P. Akhil 45-og, Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia 84).

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India's premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

