ISL 2023-24: Jhingan, Rodriguez power FC Goa to 2-1 win over East Bengal

Two second half goals by Sandesh Jhingan and Victor Rodriguez completed FC Goa’s comeback in a 2-1 win against East Bengal at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 20:55 IST , Bhubaneswar - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FC Goa celebrates after scoring the second goal, which ultimately proved to be the winner against East Bengal in the Indian Super League.
FC Goa celebrates after scoring the second goal, which ultimately proved to be the winner against East Bengal in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

FC Goa celebrates after scoring the second goal, which ultimately proved to be the winner against East Bengal in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

FC Goa secured its third consecutive win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season by defeating East Bengal FC 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, courtesy quick goals in the second half by Sandesh Jhingan and Victor Rodriguez.

The Gaurs were the more dominant of the two teams and Carlos Martinez nearly bagged the opener for them in the 36th minute. The move was set up by Goa’s creative midfield duo of Raynier Fernandes and Brandon Fernandes. From the halfway mark, Raynier lobbed up a ball that Brandon brought down on the inside channel of the left flank.

He showed quick footwork to beat his marker Mohamad Rakip and created space outside the 18-yard box.

Soon, Brandon curled in an inch-perfect cross for Martinez. The forward bent to nod the ball into the goal, but couldn’t head it on target.

Naorem Mahesh Singh made them pay for that error soon afterwards, with impeccable game awareness by Nandhakumar Sekar.

AS IT HAPPENED: EBFC 1 - 2 FCG at FT; Victor, Jhingan goals help FCG to third win

The winger steered ahead on the right flank but held on to make the decisive pass into the final third. He spotted Mahesh rushing towards the centre of the box and squared up a simple pass for the attacker that he smashed home to help East Bengal go into the break with the lead.

Goa was dealt with a major setback in the second half, losing Brandon Fernandes to injury after Borja Herrera fouled him to stop a counter-attack.

However, the Gaurs didn’t back off and instead kept searching for the equaliser. Not too late after that, they didn’t just bag their first goal of the evening but also notched the winner, thanks to the crafty Rodriguez.

Boris Singh earned a free kick in the 73rd minute, and Rodriguez sent in a delivery for Jhingan inside the box. The towering defender successfully headed the ball past Gill to draw level. Goa capitalised on that promising passage of play this time, unlike in the first half. They moved ahead with pace and precision as Martinez went about creating a goal-scoring chance for Rodriguez. The striker played an accurate pass for Rodriguez, stationed at the centre of the penalty box, who drilled the ball into the bottom-right corner.

The Gaurs were in absolute control of the proceedings thereafter, winning the ball back, retaining possession, and mounting pressure on the East Bengal back-line.

Martinez came close multiple times to scoring the third goal for his team at the brink of the full-time whistle. Though East Bengal thwarted that, they were unable till the end to at least garner a point from this encounter

