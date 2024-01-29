MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen terminates contract with Hyderabad FC

Petteri Pennanen has terminated his contract with Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Sunday, the player announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Published : Jan 29, 2024 16:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: The 33-year-old had joined the Nizams on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played 11 times for them and scored once.
File photo: The 33-year-old had joined the Nizams on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played 11 times for them and scored once. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media
infoIcon

File photo: The 33-year-old had joined the Nizams on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played 11 times for them and scored once. | Photo Credit: FSDL / ISL Media

Finnish midfielder Petteri Pennanen has terminated his contract with Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Sunday, the player announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I have legally terminated my contract yesterday with Hyderabad FC due outstanding salaries,” he wrote.

“I want to thank all the players, coaches and staff for giving their best every day despite the situation outside of the field was not acceptable. Also thanks to the fans for supporting us. I really hope that situation gets better and everyone of you get what you deserve,” he added.

The 33-year-old had joined the Nizams on a one-year deal ahead of the 2023-24 season. He played 11 times for them and scored once.

Having been capped for the Finnish National Team, Pennanen was named in the Team of the Year in the Veikkausliiga, the Finnish top-flight, for consecutive years in 2018 and 2019.

ALSO READ: Indian football needs the best coaches in the academies, says Manolo Marquez

He was also named the Veikkausliiga’s Midfielder of the Year in 2018, 2019, and 2022, and has been in fine form for Tampereen Ilves in the last couple of seasons, where he also sported the captain’s armband.

Hyderabad FC sits at the bottom of the ISL standings, with four points from 11 games, and is the only team this season without a win in the league.

