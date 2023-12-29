MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC decides to mutually part ways with Scott Cooper

Jamshedpur FC announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with head coach, Scott Cooper.

Published : Dec 29, 2023 22:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jamshedpur FC announced on Friday that it has reached an agreement to mutually part ways with head coach, Scott Cooper.

“The club sincerely appreciates Scott’s contributions during his tenure as head coach and wishes him success for his future endeavours.” the club said in its statement.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Roy Krishna stars as Odisha FC beats Jamshedpur FC 4-1

Jamshedpur appointed Cooper on a two-year deal in July ahead of the 2023-24 season of the Indian Super League.

The Men of Steel never got going under Cooper, winning just two out of 12 matches in the Indian Super League 2023-24 season till now.

Cooper saw his team lose 4-1 against Odisha FC in his last match as head coach on Friday.

ACES POPULAR CHOICE AWARDS | VOTING OPEN NOW - Click here to vote!

Jamshedpur is currently 10th in the league standings with nine points from 12 matches.

