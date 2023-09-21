Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24: Head-to-head record, stats

The Indian Super League 2023-24 season kicks off on September 21, with Kerala Blasters facing Bengaluru FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The two sides share a feisty rivalry, with the last ISL match between them having descended into chaos, with Kerala Blasters abandoning the playoff game following an argument over a refereeing decision.

Ahead of their opening match, let us have a look at the head-to-head numbers between the two sides across all competitions.

Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC H2H (All competitions) Matches - 15 KBFC wins - 3 BFC wins - 8 Draws - 4

Bengaluru FC has dominated the proceedings against its southern rival with eight wins in 15 matches.

Kerala Blasters has never kept a clean sheet against the Blues, conceding 20 goals in process.

In the last ISL season, the two sides met thrice. Blasters won the first one, at home, 3-2, while Bengaluru claimed the other two, both at its home, by a score-line of 1-0.

Roy Krishna of Bengaluru FC scores against Kerala Blasters in the league stage of ISL 2022-23. | Photo Credit: Shibu Preman /Focus Sports/ ISL

Blasters and BFC would then be paired together in the subsequent Super Cup and Durand Cup, with both matches ending in draws.

The sides first met in December 2017, with the Blues winning the encounter 3-1.