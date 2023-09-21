Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: The Blues under pressure in the opening minutes

PREVIEW

Six months after its controversial walkout in the playoffs, the Kerala Blasters meet Bengaluru FC again in the Indian Super League, this time in the season-opener at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.

And the Blasters, who suffered a heavy fine while the head coach Ivan Vukomanovic took a 10-match suspension which is not yet over, have pushed away all the bitterness from their mind.

Read full preview HERE

KBFC vs BFC, ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to open season on a high against Bengaluru FC The Blues’ head coach Simon Grayson will hope that new faces acclimatise seamlessly into the setup for them to have a strong start in the absence of skipper Sunil Chhetri.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?

The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).