Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, KBFC 0-0 BFC, ISL 2023-24: The Blues under pressure in the opening minutes

Key Updates
- September 21, 2023 20:1713’
Namgyal Bhutia slips a pass to Siva Sakthi on the right. The latter tries to find a teammate by squaring the ball to the centre but Kotal is alert enough to anticipate the cross and clear the ball to safety.
- September 21, 2023 20:148’
Bengaluru FC gets its first corner of the match after the Blasters clears a ball played inside its box from a BFC corner. Milos Drincic with the clearance to concede the corner.
- September 21, 2023 20:126’
It is pouring at the Nehru Stadium. Don’t be surprised if there is a sloppy error at the back.
- September 21, 2023 20:083’
The Bengaluru defence is being tested in the opening minutes of the first half as the home team is constantly making inroads into the final third and the box. No substantial chance created but Bengaluru under pressure nonetheless.
- September 21, 2023 20:051’
Bengaluru FC under pressure straight away and the Blasters gets a corner in the first minute of the match itself.
Nothing comes from the corner as the ball does not clear the near-post.
- September 21, 2023 20:04KICK-OFF!
The ISL 2023-24 season opener between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC is underway at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
- September 21, 2023 19:40It should be a cracking atmosphere inside the Nehru Stadium today!
- September 21, 2023 19:19Last time, these two teams met in the ISL, things ended on a sour note!
- September 21, 2023 19:02KERALA BLASTERS LINEUP!
- September 21, 2023 19:01BENGALURU FC LINEUP!
- September 21, 2023 18:52Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC H2H (All competitions)
Matches - 15
KBFC wins - 3
BFC wins - 8
Draws - 4
- September 21, 2023 18:38PREVIEW
Six months after its controversial walkout in the playoffs, the Kerala Blasters meet Bengaluru FC again in the Indian Super League, this time in the season-opener at the Nehru Stadium here on Thursday.
And the Blasters, who suffered a heavy fine while the head coach Ivan Vukomanovic took a 10-match suspension which is not yet over, have pushed away all the bitterness from their mind.
Read full preview HERE
KBFC vs BFC, ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters looks to open season on a high against Bengaluru FC
The Blues’ head coach Simon Grayson will hope that new faces acclimatise seamlessly into the setup for them to have a strong start in the absence of skipper Sunil Chhetri.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Thursday, September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.
