MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?

The Blasters have a solitary point from two games as do the Air Men and a win and four points will certainly not be enough to qualify as one of the two-second placed sides.

Published : Aug 21, 2023 07:24 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters players in action against
Kerala Blasters players in action against | Photo Credit: The Hindu
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters players in action against | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force will both be playing for pride when the two sides face each other in their final Durand Cup 2023 games at the East Bengal Ground on Monday.

The Blasters have a solitary point from two games as do the Air Men and a win and four points will certainly not be enough to qualify as one of the two-second placed sides.

RELATED | Kerala Blasters signs Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal

Air Force coach Priya Darshan however was certain he wanted to sign off with a win, saying ahead of the game, “The team needs a win and we will go all out for this.”

Frank Dauwen, who has been deputising for Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the Durand Cup will also be hoping to find his first win with the side in this edition of the tournament.

The team was on the wrong end of a seven-goal slug fest with Gokulam Kerala and drew with the defending champion Bengaluru in the first two games.

Kick-off, telecast and live streaming info
When and where is the Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 3 PM on Monday, August 21 at the East Bengal Stadium in Kolkata.
Where can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match?
The Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Durand Cup 2023 match can be watched live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.
The match can also be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Durand Cup 2023 /

Durand Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Durand Cup 2023: FC Goa, NorthEast United and Mohun Bagan SG ensure quarterfinal berths
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters signs Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah on a two-year deal
    Team Sportstar
  4. New KFA chief Navas keen to help young players catch the big-money highway
    Stan Rayan
  5. Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC qualifies for quarters with 4-0 win over Indian Navy, Bodoland secures first win
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF Badminton World Championships 2023, Day One: Indians in action, IST Timings, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Running their own race — what motivates those who know they won’t win
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Video: Spain federation chief Rubiales kisses Jenni Hermoso during trophy presentation, criticised
    AFP
  5. Asian Games 2022: What are the various weight categories for Weightlifting, Boxing and Wrestling?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment