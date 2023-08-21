Kerala Blasters vs Indian Air Force Football team LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC in Durand Cup?

Kerala Blasters and Indian Air Force will both be playing for pride when the two sides face each other in their final Durand Cup 2023 games at the East Bengal Ground on Monday.

The Blasters have a solitary point from two games as do the Air Men and a win and four points will certainly not be enough to qualify as one of the two-second placed sides.

Air Force coach Priya Darshan however was certain he wanted to sign off with a win, saying ahead of the game, “The team needs a win and we will go all out for this.”

Frank Dauwen, who has been deputising for Head Coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the Durand Cup will also be hoping to find his first win with the side in this edition of the tournament.

The team was on the wrong end of a seven-goal slug fest with Gokulam Kerala and drew with the defending champion Bengaluru in the first two games.