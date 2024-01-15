MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 1 - 0 JFC; Diamantakos scores penalty for lead

KBFC vs JFC, Live Score: Follow the live updates and commentary from the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in Bhubaneshwar

Updated : Jan 15, 2024 20:01 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giants during Indian Super League(ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan(VYBK).
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giants during Indian Super League(ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan(VYBK). | Photo Credit: PTI
FILE PHOTO: Kerala Blasters Football Club players celebrate after scoring goal against Mohun Bagan Super Giants during Indian Super League(ISL) 2023-24 match at Vivekananda Yuba Bhararati Krirangan(VYBK). | Photo Credit: PTI

Catch Sportstar’s Live coverage from the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar on January 15.

  • January 15, 2024 20:00
    GOAL
    29’ Diamantakos scores!!

    GOAL!! Diamantakos’ fruitful run in front of goal continues. Rehenesh guessed right but the shot had too much pace. 

    KBFC 1 - 0 JFC

  • January 15, 2024 19:59
    28’ Penalty!!

    Diamantakos plays a short back pass into the box following a ball in from Prabir. Daisuke is brought down trying to get a shot away from the Diamantakos pass.

  • January 15, 2024 19:58
    27’

    Excellent one touch football in the middle of the park from KBFC. Azhar tries to send Naocha though but Lakra does well to reach the ball and pass it back to the keeper.

  • January 15, 2024 19:56
    24’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC

    A long ball is played trying to find the run of Chima Chukwu. Sachin comes off his line and gathers the slightly overplayed ball. 

    Prabir Das finds some space on the right side but doesn’t manage to get a cross in, his kick going behind for a goal kick.

  • January 15, 2024 19:52
    20’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC

    Chance!! Daisuke finds space in the box to take a shot. Saved by Rehenesh who kicks it away in the second attempt. Falls straight to Aimen and then to Peprah whose shot is high and wide.

  • January 15, 2024 19:49
    YELLOW CARD
    20’

    Germanpreet is shown a yellow for a late challenge on Prabir Das. Second JFC player in the book.

  • January 15, 2024 19:49
    18’

    Jamshedpur pressing the wings high, preventing the Blasters from playing out of the wings. Diamantakos and Peprah yet to have any clear chances.

  • January 15, 2024 19:45
    14’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC

    Blistering pace from Aimen to run at the defence after intercepting a pass. He cuts back and sets up Diamantakos whose shot is blocked by the defence.

  • January 15, 2024 19:43
    12’

    Excellent play from Daisuke to wriggle away from Doungel and play the ball into the box. Diamantakos sets it up for Azhar at the edge of the box but the shot is too high.

  • January 15, 2024 19:41
    10’

    A good spell of possession for Kerala following a fast-paced start. Aimen looks to get at the end of a long through ball down the left but is adjudged off side. Replays showing he was in line with the last defender.

  • January 15, 2024 19:37
    7’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC

    Chance for Jamshedpur to get the ball into the box following Danish’s foul on Doungel. The ball is far too close to Sachin who leaps up and holds on.

  • January 15, 2024 19:35
    YELLOW CARD
    4’

    An early yellow card for centre back Elsinho for handling the ball while trying to contain Peprah. Resultant free kick from Diamantakos is on target but punched away by Rehenesh. Had to dive fully to his right. 

  • January 15, 2024 19:33
    2’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC

    Early through ball from Danish trying to send Daisuke through on goal. The defence is positioned well though and manage to clear it away.

  • January 15, 2024 19:31
    Kick Off!

    Kerala Blasters kick us off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, kicking from left to right.

  • January 15, 2024 19:28
    Almost Time!

    Both sets of players out onto the pitch. Kerala Blasters wearing its purple away kit while Jamshedpur is donning its white and blue kit.

  • January 15, 2024 19:23
    NEUFC brings up its first win!
  • January 15, 2024 19:15
    ICYMI: Highlights from yesterday’s EBFC vs SDFC encounter

    East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Highlights, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Maher, Siverio goals help EBFC beat SDFC 2 - 1

    EBFC vs SDFC, Highlights: Follow the updates and commentary from the East Bengal FC vs Sreenidi Deccan match of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in Bhubaneshwar

  • January 15, 2024 19:05
    A confident Steve Ambri ahead of the game
  • January 15, 2024 18:57
    Kalinga Super Cup Schedule - Matches to look forward too

    Kalinga Super Cup 2024: Full schedule, groups, teams, venue

    The 2024 edition of the Super Cup, rechristened as the Kalinga Super Cup, will begin on January 9, 2024 in Odisha with the final scheduled to be held in January 28.

  • January 15, 2024 18:53
    KBFC eyeing second win!
  • January 15, 2024 18:49
    Jamshedpur FC Lineup

    Rehenesh (C) (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Provat Lakra, Muhhamed Uvais, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Germanpreet, Len Doungel, Imran Khan, Daniel Chima

  • January 15, 2024 18:45
    Kerala Blasters Lineup

    Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic(C), Naocha, Mohammed Azhar, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah

  • January 15, 2024 18:35
    LIVE STREAMING

    When and where is the match kicking-off?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 19:30 PM IST, Monday, January 15 at the Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch) in Bhubaneswar.

    How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?

    The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Channel (TV). 

    The game will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.

  • January 15, 2024 18:29
    Stay Tuned!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar. Stay Tuned for all updates and live commentary from the game.

