Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur Live Score, Kalinga Super Cup 2024: KBFC 1 - 0 JFC; Diamantakos scores penalty for lead

- January 15, 2024 20:00GOAL29’ Diamantakos scores!!
GOAL!! Diamantakos’ fruitful run in front of goal continues. Rehenesh guessed right but the shot had too much pace.
KBFC 1 - 0 JFC
- January 15, 2024 19:5928’ Penalty!!
Diamantakos plays a short back pass into the box following a ball in from Prabir. Daisuke is brought down trying to get a shot away from the Diamantakos pass.
- January 15, 2024 19:5827’
Excellent one touch football in the middle of the park from KBFC. Azhar tries to send Naocha though but Lakra does well to reach the ball and pass it back to the keeper.
- January 15, 2024 19:5624’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC
A long ball is played trying to find the run of Chima Chukwu. Sachin comes off his line and gathers the slightly overplayed ball.
Prabir Das finds some space on the right side but doesn’t manage to get a cross in, his kick going behind for a goal kick.
- January 15, 2024 19:5220’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC
Chance!! Daisuke finds space in the box to take a shot. Saved by Rehenesh who kicks it away in the second attempt. Falls straight to Aimen and then to Peprah whose shot is high and wide.
- January 15, 2024 19:49YELLOW CARD20’
Germanpreet is shown a yellow for a late challenge on Prabir Das. Second JFC player in the book.
- January 15, 2024 19:4918’
Jamshedpur pressing the wings high, preventing the Blasters from playing out of the wings. Diamantakos and Peprah yet to have any clear chances.
- January 15, 2024 19:4514’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC
Blistering pace from Aimen to run at the defence after intercepting a pass. He cuts back and sets up Diamantakos whose shot is blocked by the defence.
- January 15, 2024 19:4312’
Excellent play from Daisuke to wriggle away from Doungel and play the ball into the box. Diamantakos sets it up for Azhar at the edge of the box but the shot is too high.
- January 15, 2024 19:4110’
A good spell of possession for Kerala following a fast-paced start. Aimen looks to get at the end of a long through ball down the left but is adjudged off side. Replays showing he was in line with the last defender.
- January 15, 2024 19:377’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC
Chance for Jamshedpur to get the ball into the box following Danish’s foul on Doungel. The ball is far too close to Sachin who leaps up and holds on.
- January 15, 2024 19:35YELLOW CARD4’
An early yellow card for centre back Elsinho for handling the ball while trying to contain Peprah. Resultant free kick from Diamantakos is on target but punched away by Rehenesh. Had to dive fully to his right.
- January 15, 2024 19:332’ KBFC 0 - 0 JFC
Early through ball from Danish trying to send Daisuke through on goal. The defence is positioned well though and manage to clear it away.
- January 15, 2024 19:31Kick Off!
Kerala Blasters kick us off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, kicking from left to right.
- January 15, 2024 19:28Almost Time!
Both sets of players out onto the pitch. Kerala Blasters wearing its purple away kit while Jamshedpur is donning its white and blue kit.
- January 15, 2024 18:49Jamshedpur FC Lineup
Rehenesh (C) (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Provat Lakra, Muhhamed Uvais, Elsinho, Jeremy Manzorro, Rei Tachikawa, Germanpreet, Len Doungel, Imran Khan, Daniel Chima
- January 15, 2024 18:45Kerala Blasters Lineup
Sachin Suresh (GK), Prabir Das, Milos Drincic, Marko Leskovic(C), Naocha, Mohammed Azhar, Danish Farooq, Mohammed Aimen, Daisuke Sakai, Dimitrios Diamantakos, Kwame Peprah
- January 15, 2024 18:35LIVE STREAMING
When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will kick-off at 19:30 PM IST, Monday, January 15 at the Kalinga Stadium (Main Pitch) in Bhubaneswar.
How can you watch the Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match in India?
The Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will also be livestreamed on the JioCinema app and website.
- January 15, 2024 18:29Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC in Bhubaneswar. Stay Tuned for all updates and live commentary from the game.
