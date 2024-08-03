MagazineBuy Print

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Durand Cup 2024 live streaming info: When, where to watch KBFC vs PFC?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the LIVE telecast and streaming info of the Durand Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:05 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters FC in its win against Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2024.
Kerala Blasters FC in its win against Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters FC in its win against Mumbai City in the Durand Cup 2024.

PREVIEW

Kerala Blasters is set to face Punjab FC in its second Group C match of Durand Cup 2024 on August 4, 4 PM IST at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Blasters started its campaign strong after it defeated Mumbai City 8-0 to record the club’s biggest ever win and equalled the historic competition’s biggest margin in a victory.

Having made its debut in this tournament only in 2021, Kerala Blasters would be hoping to be just the third club from Kerala to clinch the Durand Cup, joining the likes of defunct FC Kochin and Gokulam Kerala.

Punjab FC too started the tournament with a dominant 3-0 win against CISF Protectors but will face a KBFC side heavily dominant on paper, especially with the new addition of Noah Sadaoui.

Where to watch the Durand Cup 2024 match between Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE?

You can watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC LIVE telecast on the Sony Sports Network’s Sony Sports 2 channel, and the LIVE stream on the Sony LIV platform. Moreover, you can follow Sportstar for all the LIVE updates from the match.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
