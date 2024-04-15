MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC; Head-to-head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Published : Apr 15, 2024 07:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take it to 48 points, helping it beat Mumbai City FC to the title.
A win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take it to 48 points, helping it beat Mumbai City FC to the title. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

A win for Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take it to 48 points, helping it beat Mumbai City FC to the title. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

PREVIEW

Mumbai City FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, in a match that will straightaway determine the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Winners Shield.

At the top of the table right now, Mumbai City FC has accumulated 47 points from 21 matches, having won all of its last five games.

It is closely trailed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who has 45 points from as many matches. A win here will take the Mariners to 48 points, helping it beat the Islanders to the title.

READ FULL PREVIEW | ISL 2023-24: League Winners Shield on the line as Mumbai City FC takes on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in final league game

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 24

Mumbai City FC: 11

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 6

Draws: 7

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When is the ISL 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on April 15, Monday, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the ISL 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC will be live telecast on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Mumbai City FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

ISL 2023-24

