Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, Where to watch MBSG v MCFC; Head-to-head

Mumbai City FC will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday, in a match that will straightaway determine the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 League Winners Shield.

At the top of the table right now, Mumbai City FC has accumulated 47 points from 21 matches, having won all of its last five games.

It is closely trailed by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who has 45 points from as many matches. A win here will take the Mariners to 48 points, helping it beat the Islanders to the title.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Matches played: 24

Mumbai City FC: 11

Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 6

Draws: 7

