An injury-stricken Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be resuming its efforts to find a place in the AFC Cup knock-out round after the international break when it meets Odisha FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a Group D league match on Monday.
With two rounds remaining, the four-team group action is poised interestingly with MBSG (currently at seven points from four outings) needing to win both its matches to ensure a passage to the next round.
It is currently tied on points with Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh but is placed below it on the head-to-head record, having lost to the latter in Dhaka earlier this month.
The upcoming match becomes crucial for both the opponents as Odisha FC also has a chance to qualify being separated by a point from the top two sides.
READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair
Head-to-head:
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC H2H: Mohun Bagan SG: 6, Odisha FC: 0, Draws: 0
Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC live streaming info:
When and where will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC be played?
How to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC on TV?
How to live stream Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC on TV?
Latest on Sportstar
- Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Live Score: Tamil Nadu takes on Bengal, Mumbai aims to tame Railways
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?
- Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years
- IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s likely transfer to Mumbai Indians continues to be talking point hours after retention deadline
- Ducati’s Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title, Jorge Martin crashes
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE