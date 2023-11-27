Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?

An injury-stricken Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be resuming its efforts to find a place in the AFC Cup knock-out round after the international break when it meets Odisha FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a Group D league match on Monday.

With two rounds remaining, the four-team group action is poised interestingly with MBSG (currently at seven points from four outings) needing to win both its matches to ensure a passage to the next round.

It is currently tied on points with Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh but is placed below it on the head-to-head record, having lost to the latter in Dhaka earlier this month.

The upcoming match becomes crucial for both the opponents as Odisha FC also has a chance to qualify being separated by a point from the top two sides.

Head-to-head:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC H2H: Mohun Bagan SG: 6, Odisha FC: 0, Draws: 0