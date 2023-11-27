MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?

MBSG vs OFC: The upcoming match becomes crucial for both the opponents as Odisha FC also has a chance to qualify being separated by a point from the top two sides.

Published : Nov 27, 2023 08:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players practice before the match against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup group-stage match.
File Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players practice before the match against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup group-stage match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Mohun Bagan Super Giant players practice before the match against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup group-stage match. | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri / The Hindu

An injury-stricken Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be resuming its efforts to find a place in the AFC Cup knock-out round after the international break when it meets Odisha FC at home in Salt Lake Stadium in a Group D league match on Monday.

With two rounds remaining, the four-team group action is poised interestingly with MBSG (currently at seven points from four outings) needing to win both its matches to ensure a passage to the next round.

It is currently tied on points with Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh but is placed below it on the head-to-head record, having lost to the latter in Dhaka earlier this month.

The upcoming match becomes crucial for both the opponents as Odisha FC also has a chance to qualify being separated by a point from the top two sides.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair

Head-to-head:

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC H2H: Mohun Bagan SG: 6, Odisha FC: 0, Draws: 0

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC live streaming info:
When and where will Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC be played?
The AFC Cup match between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC will be played at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, also known as the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
How to watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC on TV?
The AFC Cup match between Mohun Bagan SG and Odisha FC will be broadcast on the Sports18 Network, on Sports18 SD and HD.
How to live stream Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC on TV?
The AFC Cup game between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will be streamed live on FanCode.

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC /

AFC Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Live Score: Tamil Nadu takes on Bengal, Mumbai aims to tame Railways
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s likely transfer to Mumbai Indians continues to be talking point hours after retention deadline
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ducati’s Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title, Jorge Martin crashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC held to frustrating 1-1 draw by NorthEast United in Guwahati
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Highlights, CFC vs EBFC: Chennayin FC held to a 1-1 draw against East Bengal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: FC Goa aims to go top of the table with home clash against Jamshedpur FC
    Team Sportstar
  5. AFC Cup 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG to face Odisha FC in a do-or-die affair
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Live Score: Tamil Nadu takes on Bengal, Mumbai aims to tame Railways
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch AFC Cup?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy beats Australia, reclaims Davis Cup title after 47 years
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya’s likely transfer to Mumbai Indians continues to be talking point hours after retention deadline
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Ducati’s Bagnaia wins Valencia GP to defend MotoGP title, Jorge Martin crashes
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment