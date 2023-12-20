Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match

Mumbai City FC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri on Wednesday.
Mumbai City FC has been unbeaten in all seven of its previous ISL outings against the Mariners.
However, this encounter promises to be even more exciting as both teams are currently undefeated in the league this season. The Mariners, enjoying their best start in ISL history, have garnered 19 out of 21 possible points in seven matches and are eager to overturn their recent record against the Islanders to maintain their unbeaten run.
MUM vs MBG: Probable XIs
Mumbai City FC (MUM): Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz
Mohun Bagan (MBG): Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings
