Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch ISL 2023-24 match

MCFC vs MBSG: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Indian Super League clash between Mumbai City FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giants, happening at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri on Wednesday.

Published : Dec 20, 2023 07:45 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar

Mumbai City FC will take on Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC has been unbeaten in all seven of its previous ISL outings against the Mariners.

ALSO READ: Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 group stage draw announced: Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC clubbed in same group

However, this encounter promises to be even more exciting as both teams are currently undefeated in the league this season. The Mariners, enjoying their best start in ISL history, have garnered 19 out of 21 possible points in seven matches and are eager to overturn their recent record against the Islanders to maintain their unbeaten run.

MUM vs MBG: Probable XIs

Mumbai City FC (MUM): Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Yoëll van Nieff, Jayesh Rane, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Mohun Bagan (MBG): Vishal Kaith (GK), Brendan Hamill, Hector Yuste, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Kiyan Nassiri, Armando Sadiku, Jason Cummings

Live streaming/telecast information
When and where is the Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?
The Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8 PM IST on Wednesday, December 19 at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri.
How can you watch the Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match?
The Mumbai City FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Mumbai City FC /

Mohun Bagan Super Giant

