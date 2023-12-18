MagazineBuy Print

Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 group stage draw announced: Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC clubbed in same group

The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.

Published : Dec 18, 2023 17:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC is currently the defending champion of the Kalinga Super Cup.
Odisha FC is currently the defending champion of the Kalinga Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Odisha FC is currently the defending champion of the Kalinga Super Cup. | Photo Credit: AIFF

The draw for the group stage of the Kalinga Super Cup 2023-24 was finalised at the Football House in New Delhi on Monday. A total of 16 teams (12 from the Indian Super League and four from the I-League) will be grouped into four groups of four teams each.

ALSO READ | India should think of hosting few matches of 2034 World Cup in Saudi: AIFF president to members

The top team from each group will progress to the semifinals. The winner of the final will earn a spot in the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2. Odisha FC is currently the defending champion.

The tournament will be held in Odisha from January 9 to 28, 2024.

Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Group Stage Draw
GROUP A
Mohun Bagan Super Giant
East Bengal FC
Hyderabad FC
I-League 1
GROUP B
Kerala Blasters FC
NorthEast United FC
Jamshedpur FC
I-League 2
GROUP C
Mumbai City FC
Chennaiyin FC
Punjab FC
I-League 3
GROUP D
FC Goa
Odisha FC
Bengaluru FC
I-League 4 (winner of qualifying play-off)

Five I-League teams - Gokulam Kerala FC, Sreenidi Deccan FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Inter Kashi, and Rajasthan United FC - confirmed their participation in the tournament. The top three teams in the I-League 2023-24 standings after the matches on December 24 will automatically qualify for the Kalinga Super Cup group stage. The bottom two teams in the standings will contest a single-leg qualifying play-off on January 9 to determine the fourth team.

AIFF Acting Secretary General Satyanarayan M. said, “I’d like to extend our thanks to the Odisha Government for facilitating this support for the Super Cup, which this year is going to be known as the Kalinga Super Cup. One of the reasons we are conducting it in January is because of the problems faced by the clubs when played in April last year. One of the major rules we amended is that the clubs can field all six foreigners in the playing eleven. Hopefully, it will help the clubs. The winners will also get a continental club competition slot. Best of luck to all the teams.”

